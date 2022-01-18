Zuora Appoints Andrew Cohen as Chief Legal Officer to Help Guide Ongoing Growth of the Subscription Economy

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced the appointment of Andrew Cohen as its Chief Legal Officer. Cohen will report to Zuora® Founder and CEO Tien Tzuo to lead the company’s worldwide legal, regulatory, and compliance functions. Joining Zuora on Feb. 14, 2022, Cohen will succeed Zuora’s former General Counsel, Jennifer Pileggi, following her retirement.

Cohen joins Zuora with more than 20 years of global legal experience at private, public, and Fortune 500 companies. He was a member of Pivotal’s executive team at the company’s formation (after spinning out from EMC Corporation and VMware), where he served as SVP, General Counsel through IPO and its 2019 acquisition by VMware. Most recently, he was the Chief Legal Officer and a Founder of software incubator Geometer alongside former Pivotal CEO Rob Mee.

“With his proven track record at high-growth technology and public companies, Andrew is the right leader to execute agile legal processes, mitigate our risk, and take over the strong foundation Jennifer set as our first General Counsel,” said Tien Tzuo, Founder and CEO at Zuora. “I am thankful for Jennifer’s incredible six-year commitment to Zuora, and wish her the best in retirement.”

Before Pivotal, Cohen also focused on technology as VP, Assistant General Counsel at EMC Corporation, where he had global legal, risk, and management responsibilities.

“I’ve seen the power and potential of the Subscription Economy with Pivotal’s own use of Zuora,” said Andrew Cohen, Chief Legal Officer at Zuora. “I’m thrilled to join Zuora at a key moment for the company’s growth and success.”

