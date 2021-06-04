Zume and Satia Industries Launch New Manufacturing Partnership, Accelerating  Zume’s Globally Distributed Sustainable Manufacturing Capacity

The deal advances Zume’s strategy of using hardware, software, and services to replace plastics and styrofoam solutions in the global marketplace today

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zume, the sustainability solutions company creating economically viable substitutes for single-use plastics, recently launched its manufacturing and professional services partnership with Satia Industries, one of the largest wood and agro-based paper manufacturers in India. This deal brings innovation to the $580B global plastic industry by presenting a scalable solution to replace plastics and styrofoam with sustainable alternatives.

Founded on the mission to change the unsustainability in the food supply chain, Zume’s proprietary design, prototyping, and manufacturing technologies present an automated system to replace single-use plastic with 100% compostable plant fiber-based products. Through Zume’s patented molded fiber manufacturing equipment system and technology, global food brands can transition from plastic packaging to sustainable solutions without disrupting their manufacturing processes or bottom line.

“There is a tremendous runway for plastic packaging disruption as plastic production has outpaced almost every other material and corporations are supplying single-use plastic at a record pace,” said Alex Garden, Zume’s Chairman and CEO. “Established, experienced innovators like Satia Industries are speeding the adoption of Zume’s technology, and we’re proud to work together to accelerate the replacement of single-use products around the globe.”

Through this deal, Zume and Satia Industries will deploy more than 2,000 tons of self-sealing, sustainable molded-fiber products to be manufactured and marketed during the first year of the partnership. Satia Industries plans to enhance its expertise and expand its product offering basket through this association with Zume by providing customized molded fiber packaging solutions across multiple industries such as food, consumer packaged goods, electronics, cosmetics, healthcare, and pharma.

“Our partnership with Zume empowers Satia Industries to meet and exceed the expectations of our clients for high-performing, affordable and reliable products that are sustainably manufactured and easily composted,” said Dr. Ajay Satia, CMD Satia Industries. “As well, we are able to create new demand for Zume sustainable solutions, helping to transition customers into more modern, reliable, and forward-thinking products than that which they may be relying upon today.”

Separate from its global manufacturing partnerships, Zume manufactures its sustainable solutions containers at Zume’s facility in Camarillo, California. Zume’s sustainable solutions containers are already available in 20 countries through Zume’s network of premier food brands, brokers, and distributors, including Boon Distribution, Click Chefs, Detox Folks, Majestic Timbers, Packaging Supplies, Prestige Tissues, Rebel Foods, Saintjo Innovations, SealTec, and SR Papers.

About Zume

Founded in 2015, Zume is actively reducing the world’s plastic waste with economically viable substitutes for plastic packaging. As creators of the world’s most advanced molded-fiber manufacturing system, Zume is a global provider of sustainability solutions and offers a vast range of sustainable manufactured solutions and services across the food, beverage, healthcare, and CPG categories. For more information, go to zume.com.

About Satia Industries

With an installed capacity of 105,000 tons per annum presently and expanding to 205,000 tons capacity by the end of this calendar year, Satia Industries Limited is one of the largest Wood and Agro-based paper plants in India and manufactures Paper using wood chips, veneer waste, wheat straw, etc. The company has manifested itself as a quality producer of writing/printing paper and its products are extensively used in the printing of textbooks, notebooks, directories, computer stationery besides copier and cup stock paper. The Company commenced commercial operations in 1985 and is publicly listed on the Indian stock exchanges.

Contacts

Maggie Philbin



VSC for Zume



zume@vsc.co