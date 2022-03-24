Zultys Receives 2022 Product of the Year Award and Remote Work Pioneer Award

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#UCaaS—Zultys announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Zultys Advanced Communicator (ZAC) as a 2022 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner and a 2022 TMCnet Remote Work Pioneer Award winner.





Businesses today need their employees to stay productive and connected as the workplace evolves, whether they are in the office, working from home, or mobile and on the go. ZAC lets teams collaborate from anywhere, on any device, with tools like call center integration, SMS texting, group chat, web conferencing, screen sharing, file sharing, video calling, integrated fax, and more, all from a single intuitive interface.

“Zultys is thrilled to be receiving the CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Award and the TMCnet Remote Work Pioneer Award,” said John Osgood, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We are all very proud of our engineering team. They are always listening to Partner and customer feedback and using it to improve ZAC’s desktop application and browser-based WebZAC version while keeping functionality inside it as a single pane of glass. Awards like these help keep us focused on delivering the best product in the marketplace for improving business communications between employees and customers. Thank you for recognizing Zultys!”

The CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM, and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.

The TMCnet Remote Work Pioneer Award honors companies whose software and other solutions support the massive increase in remote working brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Zultys with a Product of the Year Award and a Remote Work Pioneer Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Zultys is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market while leveraging the latest technology trends. Its ZAC solution has proven deserving of this elite status, and I look forward to continued innovation from Zultys in 2023 and beyond.”

About Zultys

Zultys delivers an easy-to-use, secure, and reliable platform designed to streamline all forms of communications and increase productivity for any size business. Please visit www.zultys.com for more information.

About TMC’s CUSTOMER Magazine

TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry’s new, definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. Please visit http://customer.tmcnet.com for more information.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

