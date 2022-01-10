ZTNA Leader Perimeter 81 Welcomes New VPs Lital Parush-David and Tal Laufer

The Amdocs and Check Point Veterans Will Serve as VP HR and VP Product

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perimeter 81, the rapidly-growing Zero Trust Networking leader, has welcomed two new VPs, VP HR Lital Parush-David, and VP Product Tal Laufer. They will join the company’s management team, support its rapid growth in the local and global marketplace, and accelerate product development and business growth.

“During 2020, Perimeter 81 has more than doubled its global clientele, workforce, and revenue,” says Amit Bareket, Co-Founder and CEO of Perimeter 81. “To continue supporting this extraordinary growth, we are thrilled to welcome Lital and Tal to our company and our management team. They each bring many years of experience and a profound and innovative understanding of their respective areas of expertise. I have no doubt that they will make a tremendous contribution to our continued rapid business growth while overcoming the challenges before us.”

Lital Parush-David joins Perimeter 81 with more than 18 years of experience in human resources, including 15 years at technology giant Amdocs. Most recently, Parush-David served as Amdoc’s VP HR for Global HR Services & Talent Acquisition and Head of HR for Business Units and was responsible for the employee experience. During this period, her worldwide team of 150 HR managers provided human resources operations for more than 30,000 employees in 60 countries. Before that, she served as Head of HR Israel & HR of Amdocs Corporate Units.

Tal Laufer previously served as Check Point’s senior product manager for SaaS cybersecurity solutions and joins Perimeter 81 with a rich background in product management. Before joining Check Point, Laufer served as Director for Product Line Management at the global communications corporation Arris. She managed the company’s leading product line and was awarded several prestigious awards for her work. Laufer is a talented product manager with a successful track record in developing and launching advanced technologies for communications and cybersecurity.

Perimeter 81, a Forrester New Wave ZTNA leader, is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in Israel. The company expects to triple its workforce by the end of 2023 as demand for its Cybersecurity Experience (CSX) Platform grows. With 71 percent of VPs and CIOs saying that they have difficulty combating cyberattacks due to the complexity of their current cybersecurity solutions, Perimeter 81’s CSX simplifies cybersecurity for companies that have adopted cloud-based resources and shifted to remote or hybrid work.

About Perimeter 81

Perimeter 81 radically simplifies cybersecurity with the world’s first Cybersecurity Experience (CSX) Platform. As a holistic, cloud-based solution, Perimeter 81 allows organizations of all industries and sizes to support the immediate desires of the nomads with a purpose—while still granting IT teams the ability to manage it all safely. The company was founded in 2018 by two IDF elite intelligence unit alumni, CEO Amit Bareket and CGO Sagi Gidali, and is based in Tel Aviv, the heart of the startup nation. Our clients include SMBs to Fortune 500 businesses and industry leaders across a wide range of sectors. Our partners are among the world’s leading integrators, managed service providers, and channel resellers. www.perimeter81.com

Contacts

Matt McLoughlin



Gregory FCA on behalf of Perimeter 81



Matt@GregoryFCA.com

610-228-2123