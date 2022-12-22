ZoomInfo Sets Company Record with 29 Top Product Ratings on G2 Winter Grids

Industry Grids Use Customer Satisfaction and Market Presence to Evaluate Software Products

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, has earned 29 No. 1 rankings across 87 grids in the G2 Winter 2023 Grid® Reports, setting a company record for top rankings and expanding its leadership in Enterprise categories.

Overall, the company received 198 awards in the G2 Winter 2023 reports, which also include G2’s Momentum Reports and Index Reports. ZoomInfo’s products secured No. 1 rankings in Buyer Intent Data, Sales Intelligence, Market Intelligence, Marketing Account Intelligence, Account Data Management, Lead Intelligence, Email Verification, Data Quality, and 21 other categories.

“ZoomInfo continues to expand the number of best-in-class functions inside our innovative platform to help revenue teams go to market,” ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck said. “We’re especially proud of how our products power enterprise businesses worldwide.”

ZoomInfo was listed as the No. 1 Enterprise solution in eight different sections. For the eighth straight quarter, it led all four of the Sales Intelligence, Marketing Account Intelligence, Account Data Management, and Lead Intelligence Enterprise grids. Also of note:

In total, ZoomInfo’s products appeared 105 times, spanning 87 grids across 25 unique categories.

ZoomInfo has topped at least 22 different grids for nine consecutive quarters.

ZoomInfo maintained the top spot in both the Overall and Mid-Market grids of Marketing Account Intelligence for the 20th consecutive quarter, dating back to Spring 2018.

ZoomInfo equaled or improved upon 46 of its 48 top-two rankings from the previous quarter.

ZoomInfo placed No. 1 in its first-ever appearances in the Enterprise grids for Email Verification and Lead Mining.

Chorus by ZoomInfo appeared on 16 grids, including top-two placements in the Overall sections of Conversation Intelligence and Sales Coaching.

The following customer reviews contributed to ZoomInfo’s category leadership across G2:

“The coverage of data is unmatched. Whether it’s account-level information that I’m seeking, or contact-level information, with ZoomInfo SalesOS, I know I’m armed with what I need to conduct a successful call or meeting.” – Account Executive, Enterprise User

“ZoomInfo has the most in-depth sorting and refining abilities when sourcing potential new leads. I feel as though I already know my customers before I make initial contact because ZoomInfo does a great job consolidating all known information. I also appreciate that we can exclude any search results that our organization has already exported.” – Financial Advisor, Mid-Market User

The Winter 2023 Grid® Reports are based on G2’s unique algorithm, which calculates customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real time, based on user reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. ZoomInfo’s high placement in these categories underscores how best-in-class data feeds every step of a sales and marketing professional’s workflow.

