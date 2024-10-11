ZoomInfo Renews TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification and CCPA Validation

Reinforces company’s commitment to industry leadership in B2B data privacy and compliance

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, has renewed its TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Validation, ensuring its policies align with the industry’s strictest privacy and security frameworks.

By attaining these certifications from TRUSTe, a subsidiary of TrustArc, ZoomInfo demonstrates a continued commitment to industry leadership in B2B data privacy and compliance. The company has achieved the Enterprise Privacy Certification annually since 2020 in alignment with its commitment to privacy and has added CCPA Validation in recent years.

The validations are attained through TRUSTe’s comprehensive evaluation of ZoomInfo’s privacy policies, practices, and governance initiatives in accordance with TRUSTe’s 29 Enterprise Privacy Standards and 36 CCPA Readiness Controls. The leading provider of privacy assurance solutions, TRUSTe monitors ongoing compliance through annual recertifications and complaints received through a privacy feedback mechanism.

Earlier this year, ZoomInfo became just the third company to attain the TrustArc Responsible AI Certification. ZoomInfo continues to ensure trust in its privacy leadership by securing certifications like these and the TrustArc GDPR Validation.

“Companies committed to building strong privacy compliance programs improve customer trust and gain a competitive edge,” said Jason Wesbecher, TrustArc CEO. “By achieving these certifications, ZoomInfo is demonstrating to customers and other stakeholders a dedication to meeting high privacy standards.”

For more information on how ZoomInfo handles its data responsibly, please visit the ZoomInfo Trust Center.

