ZoomInfo Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

Report Highlights Investments in People, Culture, Governance, and the Environment

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZI—ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced the publication of its inaugural Sustainability Report, highlighting its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices and future initiatives.

In 2021, ZoomInfo formed a cross-functional Sustainability Committee to help identify ESG practices that are the most impactful to its growth, customers, people, and communities. This report reflects a first step to providing transparency and showcases ESG metrics and practices that impact the company’s success.

“We believe that we can do well and do good,” said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck. “We are committed to high standards of environmental, social, and governance practices, and we value diversity in all its forms. We are proud of our people and the sustainable company that we are continuing to build.”

Highlights of the 2021 inaugural Sustainability Report include:

Social:

Established and met gender and race pay parity standards

Promoted employee development through new leadership training programs

Exceeded $2 million in donations raised during the company’s annual donation drive

Received numerous workplace awards, including Best Company Culture, Best Company for Women, and Best Company for Diversity

Signed the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge

Signed The Hispanic Promise (a commitment to celebrate Hispanic heritage)

Launched the AAPI Allyship Network (an employee resource group that celebrates Asian cultural diversity)

Governance:

Eliminated super-voting stock

Received TrustArc GDPR validation

Launched the first-ever Business Contact Preference Registry

Completed first year of SOX controls evaluation and concluded effective controls

Received ISO 27001 certification

Environment:

Initiated an environmental impact assessment

Prioritized cloud vendors based on carbon impact

vendors based on carbon impact Doubled LEED-certified square footage

To learn more about our sustainability work, or to download our 2021 Sustainability Report, please visit our Sustainability page.

