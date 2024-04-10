ZoomCare Selects athenahealth to Fuel Growth, Increase Efficiency, Facilitate High-Quality Care, and Improve Patient Experience

athenahealth’s cloud-based suite of EHR, RCM, and patient engagement solutions empowers ZoomCare to scale and evolve its business, meet diverse patient needs, and partner to foster continuity of care

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–athenahealth, a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced that ZoomCare, an innovative multi-specialty organization and pioneer of on-demand healthcare, selected athenaOne® as its platform of choice to enhance operational efficiencies, better serve patients, and support the ongoing evolution of its business model.





“Because athenaOne is configurable for primary care, urgent care, and many other specialties, we can seamlessly coordinate both acute and longitudinal care while also continuing to diversify our care offerings with ease,” said Jeff Fee, chief executive officer of ZoomCare. “We chose athenahealth because of the company’s expertise in ambulatory care, their ability to facilitate information exchange with our health system partners, and their experience improving revenue cycle performance as we scale and evolve.”

ZoomCare has a team of more than 220 providers operating more than 50 neighborhood clinics managing more than 465,000 visits and seeing 187,000 patients annually. Dedicated to offering on-demand urgent, primary, specialty, and high-acuity care, ZoomCare has become a cornerstone of healthcare delivery across the Pacific Northwest region of the United States because of the organization’s dedication to convenience, accessibility, and quality.

“Our business relies on meeting our patients’ and communities’ needs – whenever those needs arise. We pride ourselves on delivering consistent, positive experiences no matter what site or variety of services we’re providing,” said Dr. Mark Zeitzer, chief medical officer at ZoomCare. “athenahealth offers the solutions – a combination of product, partners, and support – we need for our providers to perform at the highest levels, focus on the patient, and deliver high-quality care efficiently.”

ZoomCare joins more than 150,000 providers on the athenahealth network – including hundreds of urgent care organizations that perform more than nine million encounters annually. A key factor for ZoomCare in selecting athenahealth was the opportunity to configure workflows for urgent care providers and other specialties while receiving relevant insights and benchmarking against other multi-specialty organizations across the country. As ZoomCare expands access to primary care services and accepting additional payment models, the organization recognized it needed a technology platform that maintained exceptional patient experiences while providing superior revenue cycle management, with less work and lower denial rates – critical factors to achieving scale.

“Patients want more accessible, more convenient healthcare options and ambulatory care practices are rising to meet this major shift in where, when, and how people seek care,” said Bob Segert, chairman and chief executive officer of athenahealth. “Innovative outpatient groups like ZoomCare are meeting this demand, maintaining a total view of the patient that includes insights from care received at nearby hospitals and health systems. With the consumerization of healthcare more apparent in urgent care environments than in any other setting, our flexible, interoperable platform will empower ZoomCare’s staff and providers to concentrate on what they do best – deliver outstanding patient care.”

To hear more about how athenahealth is uniquely supporting the efficiency and expansion of urgent care and multi-specialty practice groups, please visit athenahealth in booth 439 at the Urgent Care Convention, April 13-17, 2024, at Caesar’s Forum in Las Vegas.

About athenahealth

athenahealth strives to cure complexity and simplify the practice of healthcare. Our innovative technology includes electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement solutions that help healthcare providers, administrators, and practices eliminate friction for patients while getting paid efficiently. athenahealth partners with practices with purpose-built software backed by expertise to produce the insights needed to drive better clinical and financial outcomes. We’re inspired by our vision to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. Learn more at athenahealth.com.

About ZoomCare

ZoomCare’s vision is to make healthcare easy. Founded in 2006 in Portland, Ore., ZoomCare now operates more than 50 Urgent, Primary, and Emergency Care locations throughout the Pacific Northwest. With conveniently located neighborhood clinics, evening and weekend hours, and monthly Free Nights, ZoomCare is committed to providing better access to healthcare and delivering evidence-based care with kindness at every visit. For more information, visit www.zoomcare.com.

