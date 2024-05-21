NetXD Expands its Collaboration with Visa B2B Connect to Enable Banks to Launch Cross-Border Payments in Asia and Other Markets

NetXD’s payments-as-a-service offering enables banks to launch with Visa B2B Connect in a matter of weeks





LAWRENCE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NetXD is excited to announce the expansion of its collaboration with Visa B2B Connect to onboard banks in Asia after successfully onboarding several banks across 8 countries in Europe and the Americas. NetXD’s payments-as-a-service offering provides banks with several options to integrate to Visa B2B Connect. With NetXD’s expertise, banks can go live more quickly, benefitting from a pre-certified integration and a strong track record of onboarding numerous banks across Europe and Latin America since 2020.

Visa B2B Connect is an innovative, multilateral network that builds on Visa’s reputation and expertise, providing a predictable, secure, and cost-effective solution for financial institutions and their corporate clients. The solution offers banks an alternative to the traditional correspondent banking network to facilitate business-to-business cross-border payments.

Visa B2B Connect enhances the customer experience by providing predictability, finality, and transparency in transactions. It can reduce costs by eliminating intermediary fees, minimizing upfront investment, and lowering operational overhead. The platform ensures security and efficiency through screened participants, tokenization of sensitive information, and direct messaging for case resolution. Additionally, banks have the flexibility to utilize Visa or their own treasury for FX rates.

“Visa is committed to modernizing cross-border payments around the world and the collaboration with NetXD will help our clients start transacting on our network even faster. We are excited to kick off the collaboration in Asia Pacific with more markets to follow this year,” said Ben Ellis, Global Head of Visa B2B Connect at Visa. “Visa B2B Connect simplifies and speeds up transactions for banks and their clients, reducing costs for a more efficient and secure way to move money globally.”

NetXD has been a certified onboarding partner for Visa B2B Connect since 2020, with its hosted payments-as-a-service offering. NetXD’s payments-as-a-service enables banks to get to market and transact in a matter of weeks without additional upfront investment to build or integrate existing messages to transfer to and from customer accounts. NetXD also offers the capability to screen transactions for all participants before submitting to Visa for processing.

“We are delighted to announce the expansion of our collaboration with Visa B2B Connect in APAC,” said Seshadri Rengarajan, Head of Platform and Strategy, NetXD Inc. “Visa B2B Connect is available in 118 countries and territories, and growing and provides a cost-effective solution for banks to facilitate business-to-business cross border payments. NetXD’s solution enables banks to get onboarded in a short time with no technology change or integration.”

About NetXD:

NetXD offers a programmable enterprise operating system that enables organizations to transform their operations, including back-office and middle-office functions. Banks can leverage NetXD’s platform as a sidecar core that supports all major types of consumer and business bank accounts and embedded banking that can be paired with a payment hub with support for all major payment rails. Healthcare organizations can leverage NetXD’s platform to automate claims adjudication and payment delivery processes rapidly. Digital Asset Native companies can leverage NetXD’s General ledger.

