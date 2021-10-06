ZipRecruiter Wins Comparably Awards for Best Work-Life Balance and Happiest Employees

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HR–ZipRecruiter has once again been recognized with Comparably awards highlighting the best companies, winning awards for the Best Work-Life Balance and Happiest Employees.





“During the course of the pandemic, we’ve seen an unprecedented number of employees throughout the economy leave their jobs due to burnout,” said Renata Dionello, Chief People Officer at ZipRecruiter. “At ZipRecruiter we’ve made a conscious effort to respect our colleagues’ work-life boundaries, and to keep one another engaged while we all work remotely. To receive the Comparably Awards for both Best Work-Life Balance and Happiest Employees is an honor and a testament to our dedication to retaining our fantastic talent.”

Comparably Awards are based on sentiment feedback provided by current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month look-back period. The award for Best Work-Life Balance is determined through an assessment of work-life balance at the company, average hours worked per day, lunch break lengths, and if the employee feels burnt out. The award for Happiest Employees is determined through a combination of factors, including positive environment, fair pay, great benefits, excitement about work and co-workers, clear company goals and investment in them, and pride in the company.

