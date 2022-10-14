Zipari Names Tabatha Erck as Next Chief Executive

Zipari President to Replace Founder Mark Nathan, Who Will Continue As Investor and Advisor

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zipari, the company behind the first and only Consumer Experience Platform built specifically for health insurance, today announced the appointment of Tabatha Erck, EdD, MPA as CEO. She takes the reins from Mark Nathan, who founded the company and with whom Dr. Erck worked closely in her role as Zipari’s President.

Nathan is stepping down to pursue new ventures, having led Zipari to new heights and set the company on a bright course for continued success. Launched in 2014 with the goal of creating a comprehensive suite of powerful tools that would enable health plans to better engage their members and improve back-office workflows, Zipari ultimately became a leader in consumer experience technology for healthcare payers. In 2020, the company achieved a $400 million valuation and was acquired by Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sector.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure these past eight years working with our amazing team to make Zipari what it is today – a pioneering CX platform that helps connect members and payers to drive healthier outcomes,” said Nathan. “I can see no better person to guide Zipari into its next evolution than Tab, who has more than a quarter century of healthcare industry experience and has proven in her tenure as President to be a committed, strategic, and immensely capable leader. I can’t wait to see what comes next.”

At present, Zipari serves more than 150 clients with a suite of products designed to help payers lower healthcare costs and improve ROI by ensuring an efficient and meaningful connection between payers, members and providers.

Nathan, who will continue to serve Zipari as an active investor and advisor to Thoma Bravo and Zipari’s Executive Leadership Team, leaves the company in good hands. Dr. Erck, who joined Zipari as President in 2021, has more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry. Previously, she served as Chief Operating Officer of the innovative telehealth start-up Remedy, and was a Senior Vice President at Amplifon, a leader in the hearing care retail industry.

“Mark Nathan’s vision and achievements with Zipari have well positioned the company in the marketplace. We’re all grateful for his leadership and wish him the best ahead. Zipari is in great hands with Tab as CEO. She has led day-to-day operations for the last year as President and I am confident she will continue to provide the leadership needed to advance the company forward,” said board chair David Weiss.

“I’m honored to take the helm of a company that continues to pave the way in facilitating more engaged, healthy, and mutually beneficial relationships between health insurers and their members – at a moment where digital customer experience and accessibility in healthcare is more important than ever,” said Dr. Erck. “I’m greatly indebted to Mark and our great team, who made Zipari the industry leader it is today. I look forward to carrying the torch and guiding Zipari into its next phase of strategic growth, as we look to expand our efforts to make a difference in the way people interact with their health plans.”

For more information on Zipari, please visit www.zipari.com.

About Zipari

Zipari is a modern consumer experience technology company focused exclusively on powering the digital health insurance experience. Zipari’s Consumer Experience Platform modernizes digital engagement, delivering value by increasing engagement, capitalizing on operational efficiencies, and improving member outcomes. With unsurpassed technology, Zipari’s products provide real-time insights at every touchpoint, delivering breakthrough consumer experiences. Zipari serves more than 30 million members via their payer customers and is backed by Thoma Bravo, the leading private equity firm, with a 40+ year history and $70B invested in leading-edge software and technology companies. For more information about Zipari, please visit www.zipari.com.

