United Fintech expands global presence into UAE with new office in DIFC

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DIFC—United Fintech is increasing its global presence with the opening of a new office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This strategic expansion into the UAE, spearheaded by Athena, one of United Fintech’s partner companies, is a response to robust market demand and underscores the UAE’s critical role as a hub for financial technology.





United Fintech is an industry-neutral Digital Transformation platform which enables banks and Financial Institutions to accelerate access to a range of innovative fintechs specialising in capital markets. This latest development from United Fintech builds on its mission to drive digital innovation, offer transformative solutions and enhance the capabilities of Financial Institutions worldwide.

“Expanding into the DIFC marks a strategic advancement for United Fintech, broadening the global footprint of our industry-neutral Digital Transformation platform and meeting the growing demands of the financial services industry. We are encouraged by the enthusiastic market reception and the substantial opportunities this presents for our growth and the enhancement of our ecosystem,” says Christian Frahm, CEO, United Fintech.

Rasmus Bagger, CCO, United Fintech, will have overall responsibility for the Dubai office. He comments, “This is a significant opportunity for United Fintech and we are excited about growing our client base and team in the region and playing a major role in connecting Financial Institutions with cutting-edge technology providers, all under a single platform.”

Early successes signal future growth

As United Fintech sets roots in the UAE, it is already seeing significant interest in its innovative offerings from across the region. Athena, part of United Fintech, well-known for its world-class, full front-to-back OMS/PMS solution, has experienced substantial traction.

“United Fintech’s establishment in the DIFC is significantly broadening Athena’s horizons, enhancing our ability to extend our services to drive technical transformation and enhance the operating models of asset managers and hedge funds in the region. The ability for the buy-side to have a truly cloud-native solution that can keep clients’ data within the state is a game changer. Growing our footprint throughout the GCC represents our commitment to the region’s buy-side community, our GCC clients and acts as a strategic milestone for the entire United Fintech group,” say Raj Rathor, Head of EMEA Sales at Athena.

Founded in 2020, United Fintech employs over 160 people in eight countries, including the UK, Denmark, Spain and the USA. Its industry-neutral Digital Transformation platform provides access to an extensive range of products from five innovative capital markets software companies: Athena, CobaltFX, FairXchange, Netdania and TTMzero.

For further information, visit www.unitedfintech.com

About United Fintech · Founded in 2020, United Fintech is an industry-neutral Digital Transformation platform where global Financial Institutions and cutting-edge technology providers come together to unleash their full potential and enable the future of finance. United Fintech remains on the frontier of innovation by acquiring engineering-led fintechs within Capital Markets, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management under a central umbrella and in just four years, the company has acquired five fintechs and is on track to acquire many more. In 2024, United Fintech received investments from BNP Paribas, Citi, and Danske Bank. Read more at www.unitedfintech.com

Contacts

Vanessa Green



vanessa@wigwampr.com

Tel: +44 (0)771 333 2303