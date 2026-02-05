Zip US Expands Flexible Payment Options with Launch of Pay in 2

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zip (ASX: ZIP), the digital financial services company offering innovative, people-centered products for underestimated Americans, today announced the launch of Pay in 21, a new payment option that allows consumers to split a purchase into two installments paid over two weeks.

Pay in 2 offers customers more control and flexibility to choose the payment plan that works best for them, making everyday purchases more manageable. While Zip’s Pay in 4 offering has helped millions of customers manage larger purchases over six weeks, Pay in 2 is designed to help manage cash flow and everyday spending within a single billing cycle.

“Pay in 2 feels manageable and intentional, fitting naturally between paychecks,” said Destiny Modeste, a Zip customer. “It wraps up quickly, before it becomes something I have to track, which makes those everyday moments feel genuinely stress-free.”2

The launch of Pay in 2 follows a recent pilot that highlighted strong demand for a shorter installment option designed for everyday spending. Notably, 95% of surveyed participants said they would use Pay in 2 again, with future use centered on everyday needs like groceries and bills.3

"We are constantly listening to our customers to understand how they want to pay and are committed to empowering them with alternatives to traditional high-interest credit products," said Joe Heck, US CEO at Zip. "Pay in 2 offers the flexibility to bridge the time between paychecks for smaller, recurring purchases without the commitment of a longer installment plan."

Zip is introducing a limited-time incentive for early adopters. From February 9 through February 15, the first 100 customers per day to successfully start a purchase using Pay in 2 will receive one year of no origination fees on every subsequent Pay in 2 order. Terms and conditions apply.

1Loans through Zip are originated by WebBank. All loans are subject to credit approval. See here for additional details about Pay in 2 and Pay in 4. 2Customer was compensated for this testimonial. 3Based on Zip’s research data.

About Zip

Zip Co Limited (ACN 139 546 428) (ASX: ZIP) is a digital financial services company, offering innovative and people-centred products. Operating in two core markets - Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and the United States (US), Zip offers access to point-of-sale credit and digital payment services, connecting millions of customers with its global network of tens of thousands of merchants.

Founded in Australia in 2013, Zip provides flexible and transparent payment options, helping customers to take control of their financial future and helping merchants to grow their businesses.

For more information, visit: www.zip.co

Loans through Zip are originated by WebBank

zip@moxiegrouppr.com