Zip Expands its Lead as the Industry Standard for Procurement Intake Management and Vendor Onboarding for Oracle NetSuite Customers

Leading Provider for Intake Management Supports Hundreds of NetSuite Customers in Streamlining Procurement Processes and Maximizing Value of ERP Implementations

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zip, the world’s only intake-to-pay platform, is exhibiting at SuiteWorld Las Vegas this week as the premier intake vendor for NetSuite customers. Zip, the industry-leading intake management provider, continues its lead as the de facto standard for procurement intake and vendor onboarding to support fast-growing companies using NetSuite.





Earlier this year, Zip achieved the ‘Built for NetSuite’ status and has experienced rapid adoption of the NetSuite integration across its customer base. Combining Zip’s easy-to-configure, consumer-style interface with NetSuite’s well-established ERP solution, joint customers are able to dramatically increase employee adoption of procurement processes, allowing them to maximize their NetSuite deployments and vastly improve spend visibility.

SuiteWorld Las Vegas brings together NetSuite customers, partners and developers to harness new connections, exchange ideas and share how to get the most out of NetSuite. Zip’s booth will feature demonstrations of how Zip accelerates procurement through the use of intake.

WHO:

Vice President of Channel and Alliances, John Bolen; and Zip Director of Sales, Channel, Brian Hall will be onsite.

WHAT:

SuiteWorld Las Vegas provides attendees the opportunity to sit in on keynote addresses, breakout sessions and workshops, and explore the SuiteWorld Expo over a 4-day event.

Attendees also have access to SuiteWorld On Air, the conference’s virtual event with access to 100+ breakout sessions, training workshops and networking.

WHERE: Booth #K2 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada

WHEN:

Monday, October 16 – Thursday, October 19, 2023

Resources

About Zip

Zip is the world’s only intake-to-pay platform. Providing a single platform for any employee to initiate and complete a purchase or vendor request, Zip helps businesses gain clear and timely visibility across all business spend, while dramatically improving the employee experience. The platform’s no-code configuration and intelligent workflows integrated across disparate systems enable businesses to automatically route requests for faster approval across finance, legal, procurement, IT, security and other teams. Zip consolidates all the steps and tools used across the purchasing lifecycle in one platform. Leading enterprises and high-growth startups like Northwestern Mutual, Snowflake, Canva, Airtable, Webflow, Databricks and over 250 others use Zip to streamline their procurement processes while delighting their business users.

Contacts

Media Contact

Kelsey LaBarbera



Bhava Communications for Zip



zip@bhavacom.com

+1 (707) 812-1230