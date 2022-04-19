Zilliant Unveils Next-Generation Price IQ®: The Market’s Fastest and Most Transparent Price Optimization Application

Unprecedented performance of up to 10x faster than previous optimization speeds

The only application that simultaneously accounts for all the factors that drive price, calculates price elasticity, and provides a transparent view into how prices are derived

Companies can generate 10x ROI in less than a year and be up and running in 90 days with the industry’s most widely deployed, sophisticated, effective, and understandable B2B price optimization software

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#B2B—Zilliant, the industry leader in intelligent end-to-end pricing solutions and sales guidance software, today announced Next-Generation Price IQ®, the next giant leap for its market-leading B2B price optimization solution.

Inflation has become the new business reality, exacerbated by supply chain turmoil, increased competition, and dramatic swings in both demand and inventory availability. As a result, B2B companies need a faster, more powerful approach to pricing that maintains market alignment while generating prices that are easily explainable and defensible.

Next-Generation Price IQ® delivers huge advances in performance, with a 10x improvement in AI-based optimization speeds. Now, businesses can quickly respond to rapidly changing business dynamics and market changes while providing unprecedented price transparency to sales teams.

“Leading the market in price optimization for two decades has revealed one critical truth: If sales reps don’t understand how a price is generated, they are unlikely to use it,” said Zilliant President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Peters. “That’s why I’m thrilled to announce today that Next-Generation Price IQ® provides a way to keep prices competitive amid near-constant change while also providing a pragmatic means to leverage AI with a crystal-clear view into how prices were derived.”

Other B2B pricing solutions make it impossible to understand how pricing was derived by tucking parameters, complex AI, and formulas out of sight and out of reach for users, or they generate pricing using strict rules that break as complexity increases. These methods fail to address volatile and competitive B2B markets.

In stark contrast, Next-Generation Price IQ® offers a transparent, proven and pragmatic pricing solution using data science and AI that’s both sophisticated and flexible. Most importantly, Zilliant is helping embroiled B2B companies navigate a supply-constrained, pandemic-disrupted, and inflationary time to meet and exceed their margin and revenue goals.

Zilliant’s next generation of price optimization empowers pricing teams to:

Conduct goal-seeking, what-if scenarios to align business goals with pricing strategies

Enforce rational price relationships such as minimum margin requirements and good-better-best product relationships

Simultaneously visualize the predicted margin, revenue and volume impacts for various what-if scenarios before publishing optimized prices

View precisely how the optimization engine produced each price, drill into each optimized price, view the associated transactions with inline analytics, make adjustments, and see how price changes will impact revenue and profit

Immediately publish prices into CRM , CPQ, ERP , eCommerce or any other commercial system

No other price optimization solution in B2B can measure price elasticity, enforce rational price relationships, and conduct goal-seeking what-if scenarios in B2B. Where other applications use sequential rules or if-then statements, Next-Generation Price IQ® takes full advantage of constraint-based optimization to simultaneously account for business rules and price relationship requirements. Additionally, Zilliant is the only price optimization and management software company to offer a dedicated customer success team of industry, pricing, and data science experts to act as a strategic partner, delivering continuous value, change management guidance and precise measurement of adoption metrics, margin and revenue drivers, KPI trends, and pricing opportunity analyses.

Customers have reported a 10x ROI in less than a year with Zilliant’s price optimization solution; Next-Generation Price IQ® can be up and running in 90 days and lowers overall cost by supporting multiple pricing models and scenario templates, enabling simultaneous optimization of multiple lines of business within the same instance.

To learn more about Next-Generation Price IQ®, visit https://www.zilliant.com/products/priceiq.

About Zilliant

Zilliant powers intelligent commerce for B2B companies by connecting their commercial strategies with effective execution. Our industry-leading price optimization and management and sales guidance software enables profitable growth by transforming the way our customers use data to price and sell in traditional and digital channels. Zilliant’s data science, cloud-native software and passion for customer success delivers the highest ROI, fastest time to value and highest customer satisfaction. Learn more about how Zilliant helps power intelligence commerce at www.zilliant.com.

