Zilch Selects Checkout.com for Global Acquiring

Zilch is seeing over 10 million customer payments every month

Multi-year contract helps Zilch advance their financial infrastructure and accelerate towards their endgame of capturing total share of consumer wallet

Checkout.com selected for its global acquiring footprint, to fuel Zilch’s future expansion with high-performance payments

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zilch, the world’s first ad-subsidised payments network (ASPN), today announces it has selected Checkout.com, the digital payments solution provider, as its primary acquiring partner globally, with a particular focus on the UK and USA. With its payments network supporting over 145 currencies and domestic acquiring coverage in over 45 markets, Checkout.com will help Zilch continue to offer the fast and reliable high-performance payments that its expanding customer base has come to expect from its regulated payment network.





This appointment represents an important milestone in Zilch’s operations and technology strategy as it rapidly evolves to best support the company’s high growth. In February, Zilch expanded its consumer debit and credit offering with the launch of ‘Pay over 3 months’ in addition to ‘Pay over 6 weeks’, for its more than 3.6 million registered users. Customers use their Zilch card on average 100 times a year and now make more than 10 million payments per month with Zilch.

Philip Belamant, CEO & Co-Founder of Zilch, said: “Checkout.com’s innovation and robust track record in partnering with some of the world’s biggest companies made the decision to expand our partnership an easy one. Having worked together for over two years, I’m certain that this move will be a game changer in our tech stack and payments infrastructure.”

“In addition, Zilch is excited to partner with another leading UK fintech in Checkout.com. It’s testament to the strength of the UK’s amazing fintech ecosystem and is another reason why I am proud to be a founding Co-Chair of the recently launched Unicorn Council for UK Fintech.”

Guillaume Pousaz, Founder and CEO of Checkout.com, commented: “We are delighted to be working with Zilch, a category-leading fintech, to ensure that payments acquiring and processing is a business enabler and not a business distraction for Zilch as it successfully continues on its incredible growth journey. It’s an exciting moment to join forces in such a dynamic market where our technology is powering many of the world’s leading companies.”

About Zilch

Zilch’s vision is to eliminate the cost of consumer credit. For good.

Zilch is the ad-subsidised payments network. Leveraging its unique vertically integrated, first party data business model to set itself apart from the incumbent fintech industry with a profitable global revenue source, bringing unrivalled value to customers and marketers alike.

Today, Zilch is revolutionising the $50 trillion advertising and payments industries by merging the very best of debit, credit, and savings.

Zilch provides millions of customers the freedom to go anywhere in the world (online or offline) and, when they pay, earn up to 5% cashback & rewards on debit payments (‘Pay Now’) or spread interest-free credit repayments over six weeks or three months, and in the process help build their credit profiles with all the major credit agencies. Three years from launch, Zilch had amassed more than 3.6 million registered customers.

With the launch of its proprietary Ad-Subsidised-Payments Network (ASPN), Zilch allows retailers worldwide instant connection with millions of Zilch’s first-party data, closed loop network of high intent customers. Offering customers personalised savings, deals and discounts codified to their habitual spend.

In January 2023, Zilch struck a ground-breaking reporting agreement with the UK’s prime credit reference agencies, transforming the UK lending ecosystem by enabling 35m working adults to build their credit records using interest-free credit rather than high-cost revolving credit products.

Since April 2020, Zilch has been regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), obtaining a consumer credit licence through the Regulatory Sandbox Programme.

For more information, visit: www.zilch.com

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com offers a high-performance, cloud-based payments platform that transforms payments into a significant revenue source for enterprises and scaling businesses. Its technology is built for flexibility, scalability, and efficiency, enabling seamless processing of payments, payouts, and card program management. Checkout.com is headquartered in London, with offices in New York, Paris, Dubai, Hong Kong, and other locations across six continents. Customers include global brands such as Sony, SHEIN, Wise, Patreon, and GE HealthCare.

Checkout.com. Where the world checks out.

