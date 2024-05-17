Domo and Zirous Partner to Deliver Data Excellence to Customers

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced IT solutions provider Zirous has joined its Partner Program. As a certified full reseller, referral, and implementation partner, Zirous will empower its customers with the Domo platform, making data visible and actionable across their businesses.





Domo’s cloud-based platform offers all employees across a business with the real-time data needed to make informed business decisions and drive impact. Underpinned by a framework of flexible artificial intelligence (AI) services, Domo makes it possible for companies to leverage, extend, take action and automate actions on their corporate data – all while applying AI securely, transparently and with the proper permissions.

Zirous is a tech firm with 35 years of expertise in providing IT solutions by partnering with some of the best technologies in the business: Adobe, Microsoft, Oracle and many more. Zirous specializes in marketing technology, data, extended reality, managed services, service-oriented architecture and identity management, as well as the development and infrastructure needed to implement them. The firm aims to increase efficiency, productivity and profitability for its customers across a wide range of services such as data analytics, data engineering, identity and access management, and more.

“Data and analytics has long been a core solution we’ve offered to customers, and we’ve worked with many of the other tools that provide extract, transform and load (ETL) and Connector functionality. Domo’s capabilities are best-in-class, and that’s why we’ve partnered with Domo to help us provide the solutions our massive customer base needs to make the most out of their data,” said Mike McDermott, CEO at Zirous. “In the age of AI, Domo gives companies options that make integrating models and customizing data sets as simple or sophisticated as the user needs it to be, which makes for an ideal partnership.”

“Domo brings data to life for all departments across a business, from the CEO to a frontline worker, and we’ve found a complementary partner in Zirous, which has a wealth of experience designing successful tech stacks for its clients,” said RJ Tracy, Domo’s senior vice president of Partners, Strategic Development and Channel. “Zirous is committed to helping its customers make a big impact on their business, and Domo will help them supercharge results.”

To learn more about how innovative organizations like Zirous partnering with Domo to put data to work for everyone, visit www.domo.com/partners.

About Zirous

Zirous is a technology firm founded in 1986, boasting over 35+ years of expertise in delivering innovative solutions to empower organizations. With a commitment to staying ahead of the curve, Zirous helps clients leverage the latest technologies to achieve their goals and thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Contacts

Domo Contact

Cynthia Cowen



PR@domo.com

Zirous PR Contact

Lindsey Besson



lindsey.besson@zirous.com