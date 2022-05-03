Home Business Wire Ziff Davis to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in May
Business Wire

Ziff Davis to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in May

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), today announced its participation in two investor conferences in May.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

Goldman Sachs 7th Annual Leveraged Finance and Credit Conference

Location: Terranea Resort, Palos Verdes, CA

Date and time: May 12, 2022

Webcast: No formal presentation

J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Location: The Westin Boston Seaport District, Boston, MA

Date and time: May 23, 2022, 10:40 am (ET)

Webcast: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc22/sessions/42075-ziff-davis-inc/webcast

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

Contacts

Rebecca Wright

Ziff Davis, Inc.

(212) 503-5247

investor@ziffdavis.com

