Ziff Davis to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in May

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), today announced its participation in two investor conferences in May.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

Goldman Sachs 7th Annual Leveraged Finance and Credit Conference



Location: Terranea Resort, Palos Verdes, CA



Date and time: May 12, 2022



Webcast: No formal presentation

J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference



Location: The Westin Boston Seaport District, Boston, MA



Date and time: May 23, 2022, 10:40 am (ET)



Webcast: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc22/sessions/42075-ziff-davis-inc/webcast

