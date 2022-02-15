Home Business Wire Ziff Davis Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Preliminary Unaudited Results...
Ziff Davis Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Preliminary Unaudited Results and Provides 2022 Guidance

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) today reported preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

“We had a strong finish to an exceptional year in which we posted fantastic results and executed on a transformational spin-off,” said Vivek Shah, CEO of Ziff Davis. “We are excited by our growth prospects and the opportunities to continue to deploy our financial and human capital to generate value for our stakeholders.”

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

On October 7, 2021, Ziff Davis completed the separation of the cloud fax business to Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (“Consensus”). As the spin-off occurred during the fourth quarter of 2021, Ziff Davis has classified Consensus as a discontinued operation in its financial statements for all periods. Results in this press release represent continuing operations, except for the Statement of Cash Flows, net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow, which are on a combined continuing and discontinued operations basis.

Q4 2021 quarterly revenues increased 6.4% to $408.6 million compared to $384.1 million for Q4 2020. On a pro-forma(6) basis, Q4 2021 quarterly revenues increased 10.4% to $408.6 million as compared to $370.1 million for Q4 2020.

GAAP net income per diluted share from continuing operations(3) increased to $7.62 in Q4 2021 compared to $0.91 for Q4 2020. The earnings increase was primarily due to an unrealized gain on investment of $290 million to record our investment in Consensus ($6.03 per share, after tax).

Adjusted non-GAAP net income per diluted share from continuing operations(3)(4) for the quarter decreased (3.1)% to $2.17 compared to $2.24 for Q4 2020. On a pro-forma(6) basis, Adjusted non-GAAP net income per diluted share from continuing operations(3)(4) for the quarter increased 0.5% to $2.17 as compared to $2.16 for Q4 2020.

GAAP net income from continuing operations increased to $370.0 million compared to $41.7 million for Q4 2020 primarily due to an unrealized gain on investment of $290 million to record our investment in Consensus.

Adjusted non-GAAP net income from continuing operations increased by 4.4% to $104.3 million as compared to $99.9 million for Q4 2020. On a pro-forma(6) basis, Adjusted non-GAAP net income from continuing operations increased by 8.4% to $104.3 million as compared to $96.2 million for Q4 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA(5) for the quarter increased 2.9% to $161.6 million compared to $157.1 million for Q4 2020. On a pro-forma(6) basis, Adjusted EBITDA(5) for the quarter increased 6.8% to $161.6 million compared to $151.3 million for Q4 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing and discontinued operations was $85.3 million during Q4 2021 compared to $124.1 in Q4 2020. Q4 2021 free cash flow from continuing and discontinued operations(2) was $59.1 million during Q4 2021 compared to $102.9 million in Q4 2020.

The company ended the quarter with approximately $1.05 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments after deploying approximately $29.7 million during the quarter for current and prior year acquisitions.

Key financial results for Q4 2021 versus Q4 2020 are set forth in the following table (in millions, except per share amounts). Reconciliations of Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are attached to this Press Release.

The following table reflects Actual and Pro Forma Results from Continuing Operations, except for Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Free Cash Flow which is on a combined basis of continuing operations and discontinued operations, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2020 (in millions, except per share amounts). Pro-Forma Results from Continuing Operations below excludes the operating results from Voice assets in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom that were sold in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and the Company’s B2B Backup business that was sold during the third quarter of 2021.

 

 

 

 

Pro-Forma Results(6)

 

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

% Change

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

% Change

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

Digital Media

$325.7

$297.9

9.3%

$325.7

$297.9

9.3%

Cybersecurity and Martech

$82.9

$86.2

(3.8)%

$82.9

$72.2

14.8%

Total Revenue: (1)

$408.6

$384.1

6.4%

$408.6

$370.1

10.4%

Income from Operations

$85.4

$77.9

9.6%

 

 

 

GAAP Income per Diluted Share from Continuing Operations (3)

$7.62

$0.91

737.4%

 

 

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP Income per Diluted Share from Continuing Operations (3) (4)

$2.17

$2.24

(3.1)%

$2.17

$2.16

0.5%

GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations

$370.0

$41.7

787.3%

 

 

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations

$104.3

$99.9

4.4%

$104.3

$96.2

8.4%

Adjusted EBITDA (5)

$161.6

$157.1

2.9%

$161.6

$151.3

6.8%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (5)

39.5%

40.9%

(1.4)%

39.5%

40.9%

(1.4)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities from Continuing and Discontinued Operations

$85.3

$124.1

(31.3)%

 

 

 

Free Cash Flow from Continuing and Discontinued Operations (2)

$59.1

$102.9

(42.6)%

 

 

 

FULL YEAR 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

2021 revenues increased 22.3% to a record of $1.42 billion compared to $1.16 billion for 2020. On a pro-forma(6) basis, 2021 revenues increased 26.8% to $1.38 billion as compared to $1.09 billion for 2020.

GAAP net income per diluted share(3) from continuing operations increased to $8.09 in 2021 compared to $0.58 for 2020. The net income increase was primarily due to an unrealized gain on investment of $290 million to record our investment in Consensus. ($6.24 per share, after tax).

Adjusted non-GAAP net income per diluted share from continuing operations(3)(4) for the year increased by 23.4% to $6.33 compared to $5.13 for 2020. On a pro-forma(6) basis, Adjusted non-GAAP net income per diluted share from continuing operations(3)(4) for the year increased 31.4% to $6.11 as compared to $4.65 for 2020.

GAAP net income from continuing operations increased to $387.5 million compared to $27.4 million for 2020 primarily due to an unrealized gain on investment of $290 million to record our investment in Consensus.

Adjusted non-GAAP net income from continuing operations increased by 22.5% to $292.7 million as compared to $238.9 million for 2020. On a pro-forma(6) basis, Adjusted non-GAAP net income from continuing operations increased by 30.5% to $282.5 million as compared to $216.4 million for 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA(5) for the year increased 23.3% to $498.7 million compared to $404.5 million for 2020. On a pro-forma(6) basis, Adjusted EBITDA(5) for the year increased 28.3% to $484.6 million compared to $377.7 million for 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing and discontinued operations was $515.6 million during 2021 compared to $480.1 million in 2020. Free cash flow from continuing and discontinued operations(2) was $402.5 million during 2021 compared to $407.7 million in 2020.

The following table reflects Actual and Pro-Forma Results from Continuing Operations, except for Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Free Cash Flow which is on a combined basis of continuing operations and discontinued operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (in millions, except per share amounts). Pro-Forma Results from Continuing Operations below excludes the operating results from Voice assets in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom that were sold in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and the Company’s B2B Backup business that was sold during the third quarter of 2021.

 

 

 

 

Pro-Forma Results(6)

 

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

Digital Media

$1,068.5

$811.1

31.7%

$1,068.5

$811.1

31.7%

Cybersecurity and Martech

$348.2

$347.7

0.1%

$314.7

$279.6

12.6%

Total Revenue: (1)

$1,416.7

$1,158.8

22.3%

$1,383.2

$1,090.7

26.8%

Income from Operations

$166.4

$136.6

21.8%

 

 

 

GAAP Income per Diluted Share from Continuing Operations (3)

$8.09

$0.58

1,294.8%

 

 

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP Income per Diluted Share from Continuing Operations (3) (4)

$6.33

$5.13

23.4%

$6.11

$4.65

31.4%

GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations

$387.5

$27.4

1,314.2%

 

 

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations

$292.7

$238.9

22.5%

$282.5

$216.4

30.5%

Adjusted EBITDA (5)

$498.7

$404.5

23.3%

$484.6

$377.7

28.3%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (5)

35.2%

34.9%

0.3%

35.0%

34.6%

0.4%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities from Continuing and Discontinued Operations

$515.6

$480.1

7.4%

 

 

 

Free Cash Flow from Continuing and Discontinued Operations (2)

$402.5

$407.7

(1.3)%

 

 

 

ZIFF DAVIS GUIDANCE

The Company’s estimates for fiscal year 2022 are as follows (in millions, except per share amounts):

 

 

Revenue

Adjusted

EBITDA

Adjusted Diluted

EPS

FY 2022 Range of Estimates

 

$1,497-$1,535

$538-$555

$6.52-$6.79

Adjusted non-GAAP net income per diluted share for 2022 excludes share-based compensation of between $24 million and $28 million, amortization of acquired intangibles and the impact of any currently unanticipated items, in each case net of tax.

It is anticipated that the non-GAAP effective tax rate for 2022 (exclusive of the release of reserves for uncertain tax positions) will be between 23.5% and 25%.

The Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP Business Outlook for 2022 Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted non-GAAP Diluted EPS and tax rate information included in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability with respect to costs related to acquisitions and taxation, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable and significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Notes:

(1)

The revenues associated with each of the businesses may not foot precisely since each is presented independently.

(2)

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations, less purchases of property and equipment from continuing operations, plus contingent consideration from continuing operations. Free cash flow amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes.

(3)

The estimated GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 1.4% for Q4 2021 and 30.8% for Q4 2020. The estimated Adjusted non-GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 23.1% for Q4 2021 and 22.8% for Q4 2020.

(4)

Adjusted non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes certain non-GAAP items, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures, for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 totaled $(5.45) and $1.33 per diluted share, respectively.

(5)

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income from continuing operations before interest; gain on sale of businesses; goodwill impairment of business; loss on investments, net; other income (expense), net; income tax expense (benefit); income (loss) from equity method investment, net; depreciation and amortization; and the items used to reconcile EPS to Adjusted non-GAAP EPS, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures. Adjusted EBITDA amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes.

(6)

Pro-forma figures are provided taking into consideration the sale of certain Voice assets in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom as well as the sale of the Company’s B2B Backup business as if they had occurred January 1, 2020. As a result of the separation of the Consensus business on October 7, 2021, a portion of Ziff Davis’ shared overhead costs were reduced. Ziff Davis estimates that it would have achieved additional savings of approximately $7 million and $9 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively, if Consensus was separated on January 1, 2020.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

Preliminary Unaudited Results: These fourth quarter and full year 2020 and 2021 results are preliminary, unaudited, and subject to adjustments. In particular, due to the complexity of the October 7, 2021 spin-off of Consensus and the related transactions (including the debt-for-debt exchange), the presentation of the transaction’s impact on the Company’s financial statements (including the presentation of continuing and discontinued operations and the size of the gain associated with the retention of the 19.9% stake in Consensus) is still being finalized. Any change to the impact of the unrealized gain on investment of $290 million associated with the retention of the 19.9% stake in Consensus could be material to our GAAP net income from continuing operations. As a result of the foregoing, certain information provided herein is subject to change.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this Press Release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2022 financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors and uncertainties include, among other items: the Company’s ability to grow revenues, profitability and cash flows; the Company’s ability to identify, close and successfully transition acquisitions; subscriber growth and retention; variability of the Company’s revenue based on changing conditions in particular industries and the economy generally; protection of the Company’s proprietary technology or infringement by the Company of intellectual property of others; the risk of adverse changes in the U.S. or international regulatory environments, including but not limited to the imposition or increase of taxes or regulatory-related fees; and the numerous other factors set forth in Ziff Davis’ (formerly J2 Global, Inc.) filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Ziff Davis, refer to the 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Ziff Davis on March 1, 2021, and the other reports filed by Ziff Davis from time-to-time with the SEC, each of which is available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements provided in this press release, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and in the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2022 financial performance are based on limited information available to the Company at this time, which is subject to change. Although management’s expectations may change after the date of this press release, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these statements.

About non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted non-GAAP and Pro Forma net income, Adjusted non-GAAP and Pro Forma net income per diluted share, Adjusted and Pro Forma EBITDA and free cash flow. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.

For more information on these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures, please see the appropriate GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP reconciliation tables included within the attached Exhibit to this release.

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

 

December 31,
2021

 

December 31,
2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

694,842

 

 

$

176,443

 

Short-term investments

 

229,200

 

 

 

663

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $9,811 and $11,552, respectively

 

311,728

 

 

 

309,549

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

60,290

 

 

 

52,160

 

Current assets, discontinued operations

 

4,626

 

 

 

84,028

 

Total current assets

 

1,300,686

 

 

 

622,843

 

Long-term investments

 

122,593

 

 

 

97,495

 

Property and equipment, net

 

161,209

 

 

 

133,973

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

55,617

 

 

 

103,534

 

Trade names, net

 

147,761

 

 

 

158,553

 

Customer relationships, net

 

275,451

 

 

 

363,515

 

Goodwill

 

1,524,429

 

 

 

1,507,098

 

Other purchased intangibles, net

 

149,512

 

 

 

156,821

 

Deferred income taxes, noncurrent

 

5,917

 

 

 

12,195

 

Other assets

 

20,090

 

 

 

15,760

 

Other assets, discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

493,545

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

3,763,265

 

 

$

3,665,332

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

226,621

 

 

$

197,855

 

Income taxes payable, current

 

3,143

 

 

 

30,447

 

Deferred revenue, current

 

185,571

 

 

 

166,132

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

27,156

 

 

 

31,267

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

54,609

 

 

 

396,800

 

Other current liabilities

 

130

 

 

 

495

 

Current liabilities, discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

59,559

 

Total current liabilities

 

497,230

 

 

 

882,555

 

Long-term debt

 

1,036,018

 

 

 

1,182,220

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

14,839

 

 

 

14,201

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

53,708

 

 

 

97,561

 

Income taxes payable, noncurrent

 

11,690

 

 

 

11,675

 

Liability for uncertain tax positions

 

42,546

 

 

 

53,089

 

Deferred income taxes, noncurrent

 

108,982

 

 

 

157,308

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

37,546

 

 

 

41,400

 

Long-term liabilities, discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

14,304

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

1,802,559

 

 

 

2,454,313

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 1,000,000 and none issued

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock – Series A, $0.01 par value. Authorized 6,000; total issued and outstanding zero

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock – Series B, $0.01 par value. Authorized 20,000; total issued and outstanding zero

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 95,000,000; total issued and outstanding 47,440,137 and 44,346,630 shares at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

 

474

 

 

 

443

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

506,405

 

 

 

456,274

 

Retained earnings

 

1,530,015

 

 

 

809,108

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(76,188

)

 

 

(54,806

)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

1,960,706

 

 

 

1,211,019

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

3,763,265

 

 

$

3,665,332

 

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Total revenues

$

408,628

 

 

$

384,055

 

 

$

1,416,722

 

 

$

1,158,829

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues (1)

 

45,718

 

 

 

46,159

 

 

 

188,053

 

 

 

178,403

 

Gross profit

 

362,910

 

 

 

337,896

 

 

 

1,228,669

 

 

 

980,426

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing (1)

 

138,100

 

 

 

114,610

 

 

 

493,049

 

 

 

366,359

 

Research, development and engineering (1)

 

21,875

 

 

 

19,038

 

 

 

78,874

 

 

 

57,148

 

General and administrative (1)

 

117,541

 

 

 

126,398

 

 

 

457,692

 

 

 

420,295

 

Goodwill impairment on business

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

32,629

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

277,516

 

 

 

260,046

 

 

 

1,062,244

 

 

 

843,802

 

Income from operations

 

85,394

 

 

 

77,850

 

 

 

166,425

 

 

 

136,624

 

Interest expense, net

 

(16,810

)

 

 

(20,836

)

 

 

(79,031

)

 

 

(56,188

)

Loss on debt extinguishment, net

 

(4,527

)

 

 

 

 

 

(4,527

)

 

 

 

(Loss) gain on sale of businesses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(21,798

)

 

 

17,122

 

Loss on investments, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(16,677

)

 

 

(20,991

)

Unrealized gain on short-term investment

 

290,073

 

 

 

 

 

 

290,073

 

 

 

 

Other income, net

 

1,759

 

 

 

4,034

 

 

 

1,293

 

 

 

65

 

Income from continuing operations before income taxes and income from equity method investment, net

 

355,889

 

 

 

61,048

 

 

 

335,758

 

 

 

76,632

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

5,156

 

 

 

18,781

 

 

 

(15,944

)

 

 

37,929

 

Income (loss) from equity method investment, net

 

19,249

 

 

 

(539

)

 

 

35,845

 

 

 

(11,338

)

Net income from continuing operations

 

369,982

 

 

 

41,728

 

 

 

387,547

 

 

 

27,365

 

(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

 

(11,093

)

 

 

16,360

 

 

 

107,550

 

 

 

123,303

 

Net income

$

358,889

 

 

$

58,088

 

 

$

495,097

 

 

$

150,668

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share from continuing operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

7.74

 

 

$

0.94

 

 

$

8.44

 

 

$

0.59

 

Diluted

$

7.62

 

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

8.09

 

 

$

0.58

 

Net (loss) income per common share from discontinued operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.23

)

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

2.34

 

 

$

2.65

 

Diluted

$

(0.23

)

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

2.24

 

 

$

2.61

 

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

7.51

 

 

$

1.30

 

 

$

10.78

 

 

$

3.24

 

Diluted

$

7.39

 

 

$

1.27

 

 

$

10.33

 

 

$

3.18

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

47,778,545

 

 

 

44,504,222

 

 

 

45,893,928

 

 

 

46,308,825

 

Diluted

 

48,514,588

 

 

 

45,642,292

 

 

 

47,862,745

 

 

 

47,115,609

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows:

Cost of revenues

$

86

 

 

$

77

 

 

$

306

 

 

$

332

 

Sales and marketing

 

410

 

 

 

218

 

 

 

1,288

 

 

 

1,011

 

Research, development and engineering

 

594

 

 

 

365

 

 

 

1,984

 

 

 

1,396

 

General and administrative

 

5,037

 

 

 

4,629

 

 

 

20,551

 

 

 

19,781

 

Total

$

6,127

 

 

$

5,289

 

 

$

24,129

 

 

$

22,520

 

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

495,097

 

 

$

150,668

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

258,303

 

 

 

228,737

 

Amortization of financing costs and discounts

 

25,873

 

 

 

28,476

 

Non-cash operating lease costs

 

1,485

 

 

 

17,686

 

Share-based compensation

 

25,247

 

 

 

24,006

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

8,738

 

 

 

13,283

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

(9,442

)

 

 

5,840

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

13,277

 

 

 

37,969

 

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses

 

21,798

 

 

 

(17,122

)

Lease asset impairments and other charges

 

12,710

 

 

 

12,121

 

Goodwill impairment on business

 

32,629

 

 

 

 

Changes in fair value of contingent consideration

 

(1,223

)

 

 

(80

)

Foreign currency remeasurement gain

 

184

 

 

 

(34,646

)

(Income) loss from equity method investments

 

(35,845

)

 

 

11,338

 

(Gain) loss on equity and debt investments

 

(273,110

)

 

 

20,826

 

Decrease (increase) in:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(18,050

)

 

 

(31,611

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(15,650

)

 

 

3,046

 

Other assets

 

(3,824

)

 

 

(3

)

Increase (decrease) in:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

13,662

 

 

 

2,184

 

Income taxes payable

 

(23,974

)

 

 

6,489

 

Deferred revenue

 

14,282

 

 

 

4,720

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(15,314

)

 

 

(16,439

)

Liability for uncertain tax positions

 

(10,383

)

 

 

9,391

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

(899

)

 

 

3,200

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

515,571

 

 

 

480,079

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds on sale of available-for-sale investments

 

663

 

 

 

 

Distribution from equity method investment

 

15,327

 

 

 

 

Purchases of equity method investment

 

(23,249

)

 

 

(31,937

)

Purchase of equity investments

 

(999

)

 

 

(1,246

)

Sale of equity investments

 

14,330

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(113,740

)

 

 

(92,552

)

Proceeds from sale of assets

 

 

 

 

507

 

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash received

 

(141,146

)

 

 

(482,227

)

Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash divested

 

48,876

 

 

 

24,353

 

Purchases of intangible assets

 

(78

)

 

 

(3,118

)

Proceeds from divestiture of discontinued operations

 

259,104

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

59,088

 

 

 

(586,220

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

 

 

 

 

750,000

 

Payment of note payable

 

 

 

 

(400

)

Proceeds from bridge loan

 

485,000

 

 

 

 

Debt issuance cost

 

 

 

 

(7,272

)

Payment of debt

 

(510,197

)

 

 

(650,000

)

Debt extinguishment costs

 

(1,073

)

 

 

(29,250

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

(78,328

)

 

 

(275,654

)

Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

 

9,232

 

 

 

7,382

 

Exercise of stock options

 

2,939

 

 

 

1,619

 

Deferred payments for acquisitions

 

(14,387

)

 

 

(29,180

)

Other

 

(6,776

)

 

 

(1,878

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(113,590

)

 

 

(234,633

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(8,879

)

 

 

7,811

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

452,190

 

 

 

(332,963

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

 

242,652

 

 

 

575,615

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$

694,842

 

 

$

242,652

 

