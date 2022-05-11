Ziff Davis Reports First Quarter 2022 Results & Reaffirms Full Year 2022 Guidance

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) (“Ziff Davis”) today reported unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“We are very pleased to have delivered strong financial results in a challenging environment, once again demonstrating the strength and quality of our businesses,” said Vivek Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Ziff Davis. “We are also excited by the opportunities to allocate capital, given our strong liquidity position, to enhance shareholder value.”

FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

On October 7, 2021, Ziff Davis completed the spin-off of its Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (“Consensus”) business. Ziff Davis has classified Consensus as a discontinued operation in its financial statements for the first quarter of 2021 results. Historical results in this press release represent continuing operations, except for the Statement of Cash Flows, net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow during the first quarter of 2021, which are on a combined continuing and discontinued operations basis.

Q1 2022 quarterly revenues increased 1.1% to $315.1 million compared to $311.7 million for Q1 2021. On a pro-forma(1) basis, Q1 2022 quarterly revenues increased 5.3% to $315.1 million as compared to $299.1 million for Q1 2021.

GAAP net income per diluted share from continuing operations(2) decreased to $0.51 in Q1 2022 compared to $0.83 for Q1 2021. The net income decrease was primarily due to lower income from an equity method investment.

Adjusted non-GAAP net income per diluted share from continuing operations(2)(3) for the quarter decreased 1.0% to $1.23 as compared to $1.24 for Q1 2021. On a pro-forma(1) basis, Adjusted non-GAAP net income per diluted share from continuing operations(2)(3) for the quarter increased 3.4% to $1.23 compared to $1.19 for Q1 2021.

GAAP net income from continuing operations decreased to $24.5 million compared to $38.8 million for Q1 2021 primarily due to lower income from an equity method investment.

Adjusted non-GAAP net income from continuing operations increased by 4.5% to $57.9 million as compared to $55.4 million for Q1 2021. On a pro-forma(1) basis, Adjusted non-GAAP net income from continuing operations increased by 9.0% to $57.9 million as compared to $53.1 million for Q1 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA(4) for the quarter increased 0.1% to $100.8 million compared to $100.7 million for Q1 2021. On a pro-forma(1) basis, Adjusted EBITDA(4) for the quarter increased 5.1% to $100.8 million compared to $95.9 million for Q1 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $116.5 million in Q1 2022. Free cash flow from continuing operations(6) was $86.0 million in Q1 2022.

Ziff Davis ended the quarter with approximately $988.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments after deploying during the quarter approximately $58.7 million with respect to its share repurchase program, approximately $54.6 million to repay outstanding principal of its senior notes and approximately $30.8 million for current and prior year acquisitions.

Key unaudited financial results for Q1 2022 versus Q1 2021 are set forth in the following table (in millions, except per share amounts). Reconciliations of Adjusted non-GAAP net income per diluted share from continuing operations, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow from continuing operations to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are attached to this Press Release.

The following table reflects Actual and Pro-Forma Results from Continuing Operations for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021 (in millions, except per share amounts). Pro-Forma Results from Continuing Operations below excludes the operating results from Voice assets in the United Kingdom and the Company’s B2B Backup business that were sold in 2021.

Pro-Forma Results(1) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 2022 Q1 2021 % Change Revenues Digital Media $ 234.7 $ 226.8 3.5% $ 234.7 $ 226.8 3.5% Cybersecurity and Martech $ 80.4 $ 84.9 (5.3)% $ 80.4 $ 72.3 11.2% Total revenue(5): $ 315.1 $ 311.7 1.1% $ 315.1 $ 299.1 5.3% Income from operations $ 30.6 $ 26.9 13.8% GAAP income per diluted share from continuing operations(2) $ 0.51 $ 0.83 (38.6)% Adjusted non-GAAP income per diluted share from continuing operations(2) (3) $ 1.23 $ 1.24 (1.0)% $ 1.23 $ 1.19 3.4% GAAP net income from continuing operations $ 24.5 $ 38.8 (36.9)% Adjusted non-GAAP net income from continuing operations $ 57.9 $ 55.4 4.5% $ 57.9 $ 53.1 9.0% Adjusted EBITDA(4) $ 100.8 $ 100.7 0.1% $ 100.8 $ 95.9 5.1% Adjusted EBITDA margin(4) 32.0 % 32.3 % (0.3)% 32.0 % 32.1 % (0.1)% Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations(6) $ 116.5 NA (7) Free cash flow from continuing operations(6) $ 86.0 NA (7)

ZIFF DAVIS GUIDANCE

The Company reaffirms its guidance for fiscal year 2022 as follows (in millions, except per share data):

Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted non-GAAP



Diluted EPS FY 2022 Range of Estimates $1,497-$1,535 $538-$555 $6.52-$6.79

____________________ * Adjusted non-GAAP net income per diluted share for 2022 excludes share-based compensation of between $24 million and $28 million, amortization of acquired intangibles and the impact of any currently unanticipated items, in each case net of tax. It is anticipated that the non-GAAP effective tax rate for 2022 (exclusive of the release of reserves for uncertain tax positions) will be between 23.5% and 25%.

The Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP Business Outlook for 2022 Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted non-GAAP Diluted EPS and the associated tax rate information included in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability with respect to costs related to acquisitions and taxation, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable and significant impact on our future non-GAAP financial results.

Notes: (1) Pro-forma figures are provided taking into consideration the sale of certain Voice assets in the United Kingdom as well as the sale of the Company’s B2B Backup business as if they had occurred January 1, 2021. (2) The estimated GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 16.7% for Q1 2022 and (90.3)% for Q1 2021. The estimated Adjusted non-GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 23.2% for Q1 2022 and 22.0% for Q1 2021. (3) Adjusted non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes certain non-GAAP items, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures, for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 which totaled $0.72 and $0.41 per diluted share, respectively. (4) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income from continuing operations before interest; gain on sale of businesses; unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments, other income (expense), net; income tax expense (benefit); income (loss) from equity method investments, net; depreciation and amortization; and the items used to reconcile EPS to Adjusted non-GAAP EPS, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes. (5) The revenues associated with each of the businesses may not foot precisely since each is presented independently. (6) Free cash flow from continuing operations is defined as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations, less purchases of property and equipment from continuing operations, plus contingent consideration from continuing operations. Free cash flow amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes. There were no discontinued operations in the first quarter of 2022. (7) NA = Not available. The Company has not prepared net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations and free cash flow from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing and discontinued operations on a combined basis and free cash flow from continuing and discontinued operations on a combined basis for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $178.7 million and $152.5 million, respectively. Free cash flow from continuing and discontinued operations is defined as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing and discontinued operations, less purchases of property and equipment from continuing and discontinued operations, plus contingent consideration from continuing and discontinued operations.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this Press Release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2022 financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors and uncertainties include, among other items: the Company’s ability to grow advertising revenues, profitability and cash flows; the Company’s ability to make interest and debt payments; the Company’s ability to identify, close and successfully transition acquisitions; subscriber growth and retention; variability of the Company’s revenue based on changing conditions in particular industries and the economy generally; protection of the Company’s proprietary technology or infringement by the Company of intellectual property of others; the risk of losing critical third-party vendors or key personnel; the risks associated with fraudulent activity, system failure or a security breach; risks related to our ability to adhere to our internal controls and procedures; the risk of adverse changes in the U.S. or international regulatory environments, including but not limited to the imposition or increase of taxes or regulatory-related fees; the risk of liability for legal and other claims; and the numerous other factors set forth in Ziff Davis’s (formerly J2 Global, Inc.) filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Ziff Davis, refer to the 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Ziff Davis on March 15, 2022, and the other reports filed by Ziff Davis from time-to-time with the SEC, each of which is available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements provided in this press release, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and in the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2022 financial performance are based on limited information available to the Company at this time, which is subject to change. Although management’s expectations may change after the date of this press release, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted non-GAAP and Pro Forma net income, Adjusted non-GAAP and Pro Forma net income per diluted share, Adjusted and Pro Forma EBITDA and free cash flow. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.

For more information on these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures, please see the appropriate GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP reconciliation tables included within the attached Exhibit to this release.

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 629,030 $ 694,842 Short-term investments 238,151 229,200 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 263,659 316,342 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 62,089 60,290 Total current assets 1,192,929 1,300,674 Long-term investments 121,552 122,593 Property and equipment, net 160,399 161,209 Operating lease right-of-use assets 53,585 55,617 Trade names, net 144,084 147,761 Customer relationships, net 260,577 275,451 Goodwill 1,557,078 1,531,455 Other purchased intangibles, net 139,985 149,513 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 6,143 5,917 Other assets 26,839 20,090 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,663,171 $ 3,770,280 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 213,001 $ 226,621 Income taxes payable, current 2,025 3,151 Deferred revenue, current 190,418 185,571 Operating lease liabilities, current 26,459 27,156 Current portion of long-term debt — 54,609 Other current liabilities 288 130 Total current liabilities 432,191 497,238 Long-term debt 1,122,945 1,036,018 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 13,655 14,839 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 49,719 53,708 Income taxes payable, noncurrent 11,675 11,675 Liability for uncertain tax positions 42,949 42,546 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 91,211 108,982 Other long-term liabilities 33,332 37,542 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,797,677 1,802,548 Commitments and contingencies — — Preferred stock — — Common stock 470 474 Additional paid-in capital 415,653 509,122 Retained earnings 1,508,802 1,515,358 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (59,431 ) (57,222 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,865,494 1,967,732 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,663,171 $ 3,770,280

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Total revenues $ 315,068 $ 311,657 Cost of revenues (1) 46,100 43,852 Gross profit 268,968 267,805 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 117,762 107,951 Research, development and engineering (1) 18,427 19,675 General and administrative (1) 102,217 113,298 Total operating expenses 238,406 240,924 Income from operations 30,562 26,881 Interest expense, net (11,510 ) (21,477 ) Gain on sale of businesses — 1,979 Unrealized gain on short-term investments 8,951 — Other income, net 2,399 243 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and (loss) income from equity method investment, net 30,402 7,626 Income tax expense (benefit) 5,080 (6,884 ) (Loss) income from equity method investment, net (785 ) 24,270 Net income from continuing operations $ 24,537 $ 38,780 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — 39,142 Net income 24,537 77,922 Net income per common share from continuing operations: Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.87 Diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.83 Net income per common share from discontinued operations: Basic $ 0.88 Diluted $ 0.84 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.52 $ 1.75 Diluted $ 0.51 $ 1.67 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 47,054,411 44,399,149 Diluted 52,405,317 46,731,872 (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenues $ 84 $ 83 Sales and marketing 569 266 Research, development and engineering 629 418 General and administrative 5,435 4,963 Total $ 6,717 $ 5,730

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 24,537 $ 77,922 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 59,071 65,492 Amortization of financing costs and discounts 613 7,296 Non-cash operating lease costs 2,392 3,320 Share-based compensation 6,717 6,113 Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable (1,032 ) 2,485 Deferred income taxes, net (3,745 ) (5,380 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,220 — Gain on sale of businesses — (1,979 ) Lease asset impairments and other charges — 1,086 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 112 510 Foreign currency remeasurement gain 143 655 Loss (income) from equity method investments 785 (24,270 ) Unrealized gain on short-term investments (8,951 ) — Decrease (increase) in: Accounts receivable 57,483 68,564 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,638 (2,481 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,938 1,438 Other assets (7,541 ) 1,193 Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable and accrued expenses (25,694 ) (22,078 ) Income taxes payable 3,193 2,471 Deferred revenue 3,061 7,867 Operating lease liabilities (6,924 ) (7,389 ) Liability for uncertain tax positions 403 1,304 Other long-term liabilities (1,908 ) (5,415 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 116,511 178,724 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of equity method investment — (8,064 ) Purchases of equity investments — (999 ) Purchases of property and equipment (30,502 ) (26,269 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash received (28,136 ) 385 Proceeds from sale of assets — 5,999 Purchases of intangible assets — (8 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (58,638 ) (28,956 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of debt (54,609 ) — Debt extinguishment costs (756 ) — Repurchase of common stock (62,810 ) (12,179 ) Exercise of stock options 148 444 Deferred payments for acquisitions (2,676 ) (7,853 ) Other (5 ) (551 ) Net cash used in financing activities (120,708 ) (20,139 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,977 ) (310 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (65,812 ) 129,319 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 694,842 242,652 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period associated with discontinued operations — 66,210 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period associated with continuing operations 694,842 176,442 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 629,030 371,971 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period associated with discontinued operations — 149,675 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period associated with continuing operations $ 629,030 $ 222,296

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Adjusted non-GAAP net income from continuing operations is GAAP net income from continuing operations with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with outstanding debt; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value of investments; (6) elimination of gain/loss on sale of assets; (7) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (8) elimination of disposal related costs; (9) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt.

Three months ended March 31, 2022 Per diluted



share* 2021 Per diluted



share* Net income from continuing operations $ 24,537 $ 0.51 $ 38,780 $ 0.83 Plus: Share based compensation (1) 4,878 0.10 3,289 0.07 Acquisition related integration costs (2) 1,200 0.03 2,111 0.05 Interest costs (3) 1,006 0.02 4,845 0.11 Amortization (4) 32,398 0.69 32,456 0.73 Investments (5) (8,167 ) (0.17 ) (25,444 ) (0.57 ) Sale of assets (6) — — (2,022 ) (0.05 ) Lease asset impairments and other charges (7) 1,258 0.03 1,417 0.03 Disposal related costs (8) 818 0.02 — — Convertible debt dilution (9) — — — 0.04 Adjusted non-GAAP net income from continuing operations $ 57,928 $ 1.23 $ 55,432 $ 1.24

____________________ * The reconciliation of net income from continuing operations per diluted share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per share may not foot since each is calculated independently.

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cost of revenues $ 46,100 $ 43,852 Plus: Share based compensation(1) (85 ) (82 ) Acquisition related integration costs(2) (52 ) (40 ) Amortization(4) (278 ) (593 ) Adjusted non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 45,685 $ 43,137 Sales and marketing 117,762 $ 107,951 Plus: Share based compensation(1) (569 ) (266 ) Acquisition related integration costs(2) (166 ) (837 ) Lease asset impairments and other charges(7) (524 ) — Adjusted non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 116,503 $ 106,848 Research, development and engineering $ 18,427 $ 19,675 Plus: Share based compensation(1) (629 ) (418 ) Acquisition related integration costs(2) (218 ) (324 ) Adjusted non-GAAP research, development and engineering $ 17,580 $ 18,933 General and administrative $ 102,217 $ 113,298 Plus: Share based compensation(1) (5,434 ) (4,963 ) Acquisition related integration costs(2) (1,100 ) (2,349 ) Amortization(4) (41,225 ) (47,209 ) Lease asset impairments and other charges(7) (1,141 ) (1,874 ) Disposal related costs(8) (1,239 ) — Adjusted non-GAAP general and administrative $ 52,078 $ 56,903 Interest expense, net $ (11,510 ) $ (21,477 ) Plus: Interest costs (3) (1,337 ) (6,417 ) Adjusted non-GAAP interest expense, net $ (12,847 ) $ (27,894 )

Contacts

Rebecca Wright



Ziff Davis, Inc.



800-577-1790



investor@ziffdavis.com

Read full story here