Zhiyun-Tech Introduces the WEEBILL-2 Gimbal Stabilizer; Learn More at B&H Photo

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–B&H is excited to announce the WEEBILL-2. Building on the popular WEEBILL LAB and WEEBILL-S designs, the WEEBILL-2 is an evolution in functionality with an integrated 2.88″ flip-out touchscreen for monitoring and adjustments, so you no longer need to use your smartphone for monitoring and setup.

But the evolution does not stop with just what you can see. The Zhiyun-Tech WEEBILL-2 supports up to 7.3 pounds of camera gear, and it features a new UI design and an Infineon sensor that improves the gimbal’s performance for smoother, more responsive movements as you follow the action or create cinematic shots.

Zhiyun-Tech WEEBILL-2 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer with Rotating Touchscreen



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1647485-REG/zhiyun_tech_weebill_2_3_axis_gimbal_w_bi.html

Key Features

Improved Stability/Responsiveness Sensor

7.3 lb Payload

2.88″ Flip-Out Rotating Color Touchscreen

Up to 9-Hour Runtime

iOS/Android Mobile App

Panorama, Time-Lapse, and Motion-Lapse

Focus Control Wheel

Rosette Mount with 1/4″-20 Center Thread

Underslung Mode with Mini Tripod

Portrait and Landscape Camera Modes

With approximately 9 hours of run time on each full charge, the WEEBILL-2 can help you create smooth cinematic shots without worrying about running out of power. Plus, it supports PD charging, which means you can charge the gimbal to up to 25% capacity in only 20 minutes, limiting downtime for recharging. Additionally, 50% charge takes only 40 minutes, and 75% takes an hour, with a full charge taking only 1.5 hours.

One can get the WEEBILL-2 by itself, or customize it to fit your shooting style and needs by choosing from one of the following kits: the Special Edition, with an additional tripod and carry case; the Combo Kit, with a Sling Grip Handle and carry case; and the Pro Kit, which includes a wireless transmitter, a focus/zoom motor, and a Sling Grip.

