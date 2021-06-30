Home Business Wire Zhiyun-Tech Introduces the WEEBILL-2 Gimbal Stabilizer; Learn More at B&H Photo
Zhiyun-Tech Introduces the WEEBILL-2 Gimbal Stabilizer; Learn More at B&H Photo

The WEEBILL-2, 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer with Rotating Touchscreen


NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–B&H is excited to announce the WEEBILL-2. Building on the popular WEEBILL LAB and WEEBILL-S designs, the WEEBILL-2 is an evolution in functionality with an integrated 2.88″ flip-out touchscreen for monitoring and adjustments, so you no longer need to use your smartphone for monitoring and setup.

But the evolution does not stop with just what you can see. The Zhiyun-Tech WEEBILL-2 supports up to 7.3 pounds of camera gear, and it features a new UI design and an Infineon sensor that improves the gimbal’s performance for smoother, more responsive movements as you follow the action or create cinematic shots.

Zhiyun-Tech WEEBILL-2 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer with Rotating Touchscreen

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1647485-REG/zhiyun_tech_weebill_2_3_axis_gimbal_w_bi.html

Key Features

  • Improved Stability/Responsiveness Sensor
  • 7.3 lb Payload
  • 2.88″ Flip-Out Rotating Color Touchscreen
  • Up to 9-Hour Runtime
  • iOS/Android Mobile App
  • Panorama, Time-Lapse, and Motion-Lapse
  • Focus Control Wheel
  • Rosette Mount with 1/4″-20 Center Thread
  • Underslung Mode with Mini Tripod
  • Portrait and Landscape Camera Modes

With approximately 9 hours of run time on each full charge, the WEEBILL-2 can help you create smooth cinematic shots without worrying about running out of power. Plus, it supports PD charging, which means you can charge the gimbal to up to 25% capacity in only 20 minutes, limiting downtime for recharging. Additionally, 50% charge takes only 40 minutes, and 75% takes an hour, with a full charge taking only 1.5 hours.

One can get the WEEBILL-2 by itself, or customize it to fit your shooting style and needs by choosing from one of the following kits: the Special Edition, with an additional tripod and carry case; the Combo Kit, with a Sling Grip Handle and carry case; and the Pro Kit, which includes a wireless transmitter, a focus/zoom motor, and a Sling Grip.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

