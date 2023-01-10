<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire ZETA to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
Business Wire

ZETA to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zeta (NYSE: ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, announced that it is scheduled to attend the 25th annual Needham Growth Conference on January 11, 2023.

A live webcast and a replay of the presentation will be accessible on Zeta’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.zetaglobal.com. In addition, the company will host one-on-one and small group meetings at this event.

About Zeta

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) is the Data-Powered Marketing Cloud that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and trillions of consumer signals to make it easier for marketers to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently. Through the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), our vision is to make sophisticated marketing simple by unifying identity, intelligence, and omnichannel activation into a single platform – powered by one of the industry’s largest proprietary databases and AI. Our enterprise customers across multiple verticals are empowered to personalize experiences with consumers at an individual level across every channel, delivering better results for marketing programs. Zeta was founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley and is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world. To learn more, go to www.zetaglobal.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Scott Schmitz

ir@zetaglobal.com

Press
Megan Rose, GVP Marketing Communications

press@zetaglobal.com

Articoli correlati

PerkinElmer To Hold Earnings Call on Tuesday, February 14, 2023; Updates Fourth Quarter Outlook

Business Wire Business Wire -
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PerkinElmer Inc., (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that...
Continua a leggere

Atlassian Announces Date for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
TEAM, Anywhere/AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced that...
Continua a leggere

Cohu to Participate at 25th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
POWAY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global supplier of equipment and services optimizing semiconductor manufacturing yield and productivity...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

PerkinElmer To Hold Earnings Call on Tuesday, February 14, 2023; Updates Fourth Quarter Outlook

Business Wire