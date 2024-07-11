Home Business Wire Zeta to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results on July 31, 2024
Zeta to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results on July 31, 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA), the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud, today announced the planned release of its second quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO David A. Steinberg and CFO Chris Greiner will host a conference call later that day, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.


A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on Zeta’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.zetaglobal.com.

About Zeta

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) is the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and trillions of consumer signals to make it easier for marketers to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently. Through the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), our vision is to make sophisticated marketing simple by unifying identity, intelligence, and omnichannel activation into a single platform – powered by one of the industry’s largest proprietary databases and AI. Our enterprise customers across multiple verticals are empowered to personalize experiences with consumers at an individual level across every channel, delivering better results for marketing programs. Zeta was founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley and is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world. To learn more, go to www.zetaglobal.com.

Investor Relations
Scott Schmitz

ir@zetaglobal.com

James A. Pearson

press@zetaglobal.com

