Home Business Wire Zeta to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on February 23, 2022
Business Wire

Zeta to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on February 23, 2022

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, today announced the planned release of its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO David A. Steinberg and CFO Chris Greiner will host a conference call later that day, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on Zeta’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.zetaglobal.com.

About Zeta

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform (the “ZMP”) is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Scott Schmitz

ir@zetaglobal.com

Press
Megan Rose

press@zetaglobal.com

Articoli correlati

Genetics Institute of America Announces Laboratory Expansion

Business Wire Business Wire -
GIA Doubles Laboratory Space Enhances RNA Research Capabilities Adds Additional Laboratory Staff DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CAPaccredited--Genetics Institute of America announced the completion...
Continua a leggere

DXC Technology Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenues of $4.09 billion for Q3 FY22, down 4.6% as compared to prior year period, and down 1.4% on...
Continua a leggere

Change Healthcare Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Change Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: CHNG) (the “Company” or “Change Healthcare”), a leading healthcare technology company, today reported...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Genetics Institute of America Announces Laboratory Expansion

Business Wire