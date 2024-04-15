Home Business Wire Zeta to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results on May 6, 2024
Business Wire

Zeta to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results on May 6, 2024

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA), the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud, today announced the planned release of its first quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Monday, May 6, 2024. Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO David A. Steinberg and CFO Chris Greiner will host a conference call later that day, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on Zeta’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.zetaglobal.com.

About Zeta

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) is the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and trillions of consumer signals to make it easier for marketers to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently. Through the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), our vision is to make sophisticated marketing simple by unifying identity, intelligence, and omnichannel activation into a single platform – powered by one of the industry’s largest proprietary databases and AI. Our enterprise customers across multiple verticals are empowered to personalize experiences with consumers at an individual level across every channel, delivering better results for marketing programs. Zeta was founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley and is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world. To learn more, go to www.zetaglobal.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Scott Schmitz

ir@zetaglobal.com

Press
James A. Pearson

press@zetaglobal.com

Articoli correlati

Argonne and RIKEN Sign a Memorandum of Understanding in Support of AI for Science

Business Wire Business Wire -
LEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leaders in high performance computing in the U.S. and Japan have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU)...
Continua a leggere

UKG Named One of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company

Business Wire Business Wire -
Transforming workplaces around the world: UKG actively cultivates exceptional work environments for all through award-winning technologiesLOWELL, Mass. & WESTON,...
Continua a leggere

ClearBridge Investments Sends Letter Urging Board of Directors of Model N, Inc. to Reconsider Proposed Acquisition by Vista Equity Partners

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClearBridge Investments, Inc. has sent a letter to the Chairman of the Board of Model N, Inc....
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php