Sun Nuclear Showcases New Quality Management Solutions for Radiation Therapy Teams and Workflows at ESTRO Annual Meeting

SunCHECK® Software Version 5.0, Innovations Across the Portfolio, and Solutions from Mirion

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sun Nuclear, a Mirion Medical company, will feature new and enhanced solutions for better Quality Management at the ESTRO Annual Meeting, May 3-6, in Glasgow, Scotland. The Sun Nuclear booth (#930) will highlight demonstrations and insights on the recently announced Version 5.0 of the SunCHECK® Platform, as well as advancements to the comprehensive Sun Nuclear quality management portfolio and products from other Mirion brands supporting the field of cancer care.





This year’s ESTRO Annual Meeting theme, Bridging the Care gap, focuses on how the field can collectively “bridge gaps in provision of providing optimal radiotherapy to all.” To that end, Sun Nuclear will highlight solutions that improve workflow efficiency, deliver earlier critical insights on treatment quality, and enable proactive delivery system quality assessment. Collectively, these expanded solutions will be featured on Sunday, May 5, during a lunch symposium entitled “A Brighter Path to Higher Quality,” with a welcome from Tom Logan, CEO of Mirion and acting Mirion Medical President.

The Debut of SunCHECK v5.0

The recently announced SunCHECK v5.0 solution will be prominently featured, with daily scheduled presentations and in-depth demonstrations at the Sun Nuclear booth. This landmark update delivers functionality to better connect SunCHECK users and radiation treatment workflows, including advanced treatment plan assessment tools, additional integration with linac treatment planning systems (TPS) and oncology information systems (OIS), broader QA device control, and a refreshed, worklist-based user interface. ESTRO attendees are invited to explore these features and discover how the software enhances efficiency and quality in the clinic.

New for Surface-Guided Radiation Therapy QA

Also making its debut at ESTRO, the AVa™ Phantom (Alignment Verification accessory) extends utility of the gold standard StereoPHAN™ and SRS MapCHECK® solutions for end-to-end QA, to encompass surface-guided radiation therapy (SGRT) applications. A rigid accessory that replicates human facial and cranial features, the AVa Phantom enables comprehensive tracking for enhanced confidence in clinical delivery.

Enhancements for Machine QA & Motion Management

Ongoing updates to SunDOSE™ software for commissioning and machine quality, including TPS Dose Comparison and Live Scan QA functionalities, allow users faster understanding of treatment planning system model accuracy and saves time by proactively warning clinical users if scan parameters are incorrect or changes in the delivery machine are detected. This software will be featured during daily SunSCAN™ 3D water scanning system demonstrations. For motion management, the Dynamic Thorax Phantom now offers a deformable-surface accessory for deviceless 4D CT system QA.

“We are excited to present a robust suite of solutions for radiation therapy teams during this year’s ESTRO, including investments we have made in the SunCHECK Platform with version 5.0,” said Luis Rivera, Sun Nuclear Radiation Therapy QA President. “We’re equally pleased to see the great work of our customers represented in the scientific program. Throughout the meeting, we look forward to exchanging ideas on best practices and new innovations that support more efficient clinical workflows and advanced patient care.”

Expanded Offerings for Cancer Care

Featured in the Sun Nuclear booth are Diagnostic Imaging QA solutions from Sun Nuclear, as well as a suite of healthcare-focused solutions from Mirion Technologies. These solutions leverage decades of Mirion leadership in area monitoring and active dosimetry — critical aspects of safety and compliance for facilities using radiation in diagnosis and care.

In addition, the new Instadose®VUE personal wireless dosimeter from Mirion Dosimetry Services offers a revolutionary approach to radiation exposure monitoring, with unmatched flexibility and convenience for workplace safety. Visit the Mirion Medical solutions counter within the Sun Nuclear booth to see these innovations firsthand.

To learn more, visit sunnuclear.com/estro.

About Sun Nuclear

Sun Nuclear is part of Mirion Medical, a group of healthcare-focused brands within Mirion. We provide innovative solutions for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging centers. More than 5,000 cancer centers worldwide rely on us for independent, integrated Quality Management. With a focus on ongoing support, Sun Nuclear aims to ease technology adoption, enhance workflows and improve outcomes – so that healthcare providers can achieve real results for Patient Safety. Visit us: sunnuclear.com. Follow us: @sunnuclear.

The AVa phantom is patent-pending and not for sale in all markets. SunCHECK v5.0, Health Physics for Healthcare products, and Dynamic Thorax Phantom are not available for sale in all markets.

Sun Nuclear, SunCHECK, AVa, StereoPHAN, SRS MapCHECK, SunDOSE, SunSCAN 3D, and InstadoseVUE are trademarks or registered trademarks of Mirion Technologies, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:

Jerry Estes



ir@mirion.com

For media inquiries:

Erin Schesny



media@mirion.com