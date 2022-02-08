Zeta Recognized in Now Tech Report for Customer Data Platform

Independent research firm names Zeta as one of five CDPs, out of 34 analyzed, in largest market presence and “high functionality” Automation CDP segments

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, today announced its inclusion in Forrester’s “Now Tech: Customer Data Platforms, Q1 2022” research report.

As modern marketers seek to capitalize on a changing ecosystem by generating value from first-party consumer data, many are adopting customer data platforms (CDPs) as an integral part of their marketing technology stacks. CDPs empower enterprises to unify data from disparate sources, identify actionable insights, improve precision in targeting and personalization, and strengthen measurement and attribution capabilities.

This report provides an overview of 34 CDPs, which Forrester defines as “a platform that centralizes customer data from multiple sources and makes it available to systems of insight and engagement.” Vendors were segmented into three categories based on CDP revenue, and four segments based on functional capabilities.

Among the vendors evaluated, Zeta has been recognized as one of five included in the large market presence segment, which includes CDPs with more than $75 million of revenue. Additionally, Zeta was recognized as an Automation CDP, the segment with the most “high functionality” capabilities including single customer view, reporting, content personalization, segmentation, data orchestration and native execution.

“We are seeing a seismic shift in the market. Now more than ever, marketers are investing to ingest, synthesize and store more of their first-party customer data to improve understanding of customer behaviors and leverage that intelligence to drive better business outcomes – and build their own IP,” said David A. Steinberg, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO at Zeta Global. “We have invested heavily to build on our heritage of master data management to build an innovative CDP. We’re honored to have been recognized by Forrester as we continue to innovate to make it easier and faster for enterprises to deliver better experiences for customers and achieve a higher return on investment.”

Zeta’s Chief Technology Officer, Christian Monberg, noted, “We believe Zeta’s inclusion within Forrester’s Now Tech: Customer Data Platforms, Q1 2022 report validates our position as a top provider in this emerging market. We’re proud of our innovative product and the opportunity to help brands build transformative data-driven marketing strategies and programs that accelerate their growth.”

To view the full Forrester Now Tech: Customer Data Platforms, Q1 2022 report, go to the link here, which is available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase. To learn more about Zeta Global, including the Zeta Marketing Platform and CDP+, please visit our website at www.zetaglobal.com.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers more efficiently. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform (the “ZMP”) is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com.

Contacts

Media Relations



Megan Rose



press@zetaglobal.com