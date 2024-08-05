Zeta Marketing Platform Named a Leader in Analyst Report on Email Marketing Service Providers, Q3 2024

Highest possible scores received in 13 of 22 criteria, including Vision, Artificial Intelligence, Personalization, Legacy Tech Integration, and Roadmap

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zeta Global, the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud, proudly announces that the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP) has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q3 2024. The ZMP, which unifies identity, intelligence, and activation to deliver better experiences for consumers and better results for brands, received the highest score in the Current Offering category. The ZMP is a single platform that helps the world’s most sophisticated marketers acquire, grow, and retain customers at scale – and has powered Zeta’s strong growth over the past 5 years.





As the landscape shifts from last generation workflow-based solutions to more integrated, AI-powered technologies, enterprises are unlocking new levels of efficiency, effectiveness and innovation with Zeta. According to the Forrester report, “Zeta’s products and services focus on enabling marketers to know and do more” as CMOs aim to do more with less, lowering their total cost of ownership and accelerating growth for their business.

Furthermore, with AI at the core, the ZMP is solving CMOs’ most complex problems today and establishing a clear vision for better marketing outcomes tomorrow. In the report, Forrester notes that “Zeta’s detailed product roadmap [includes] building generative AI tools that improve workflow, message composition, and digital asset management,” which we believe highlights our platform’s innovation in intelligence.

Zeta Global Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, David A. Steinberg stated, “We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in the Forrester report. Seven years ago we made a bet that the combination of proprietary data and AI would transform marketing. Today, Marketing as a capability is at the front lines of the AI revolution as enterprises seek to deepen connections with consumers, achieve higher ROI on their marketing programs today and spearhead innovation for tomorrow. We believe we are in the early stages of a Replacement Cycle and will continue to invest to become the platform CMOs require to drive profitable growth.”

The ZMP achieved the highest possible scores in 13 of 22 total criteria, including Personalization, Preference Management, Deliverability, Privacy, and Legacy Technology Integration, among others.

“Modern marketers understand that evolving consumer interactions demand new technologies and tools to enhance personalized experiences,” said Christian Monberg, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Product at Zeta. “For many organizations, this is a significant paradigm shift, but Zeta has helped usher in this new era through our intelligence-powered platform. I am proud that the ZMP has been recognized by Forrester, which is a testament for us to our investments in technology and the work achieved by our determined teams.”

Other highlights from the report include:

“Zeta Global stands out with a solution that suits the most type of marketers.”

“Zeta’s current offering leads our study because it can personalize send-time, delivery frequency, channel, as well as content, product, offer and subject line.”

“Zeta’s detailed product roadmap links planned developments to its vision to make sophisticated marketing simple.”

“Reference customers say to expect a partnership, not just a software company [with Zeta].”

For more information, please Download The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q3 2024 full report here or visit www.zetaglobal.com for more information.

About Zeta Global



Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) is the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and trillions of consumer signals to make it easier for marketers to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently. Through the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), our vision is to make sophisticated marketing simple by unifying identity, intelligence, and omnichannel activation into a single platform – powered by one of the industry’s largest proprietary databases and AI. Our enterprise customers across multiple verticals are empowered to personalize experiences with consumers at an individual level across every channel, delivering better results for marketing programs. Zeta was founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley and is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world. To learn more, go to www.zetaglobal.com.

