Zeta Marketing Platform Becomes the First Marketing Cloud Available in AWS Marketplace

Deeper integration with AWS to bring promise of cloud-based, data-driven marketing to more enterprises

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, today announced the company will expand its long-standing work with Amazon Web Services (AWS), in which the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP) will be made available as the first marketing cloud in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors (ISV) that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

Launched in 2019, the Zeta Marketing Platform has integrated with AWS to ensure customer requirements for elastic scale and speed, making it easier for enterprises to accelerate data activation and digital transformation efforts. This work with AWS will now expand by adding the ZMP to AWS Marketplace, which currently includes more than 300K active customers who will have the opportunity to discover, procure, and deploy the ZMP as part of their existing Enterprise Discount Program. Furthermore, Zeta will participate in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program for additional co-sell support and benefits with AWS sellers.

“We are delighted to deepen our scope of work with AWS. As we continue to build our path to Zeta 2025, our long-term goal to elevate to the largest marketing cloud in the industry, becoming the first marketing cloud natively available to AWS customers will be an accelerant through the co-selling relationship,” said Steve Gerber, President and Chief Operating Officer at Zeta Global. “This serves as another proof point that Zeta’s platform is purpose-built for the modern enterprise.”

“AWS and Zeta are delivering a simplified and effective path for enterprises to modernize their marketing stack and create more opportunities to acquire, grow, and retain customers with more efficient return on investment,” said Mona Chadha, Director of Category Management at AWS. “We are excited to offer this innovative solution to customers around the globe directly in AWS Marketplace.”

The ZMP is an omnichannel marketing platform that orchestrates the entire customer experience, including managing data and identity within its Customer Data Platform (CDP+), acquiring new customers, and managing and growing existing customers.

“By moving to the Zeta Marketing Platform and reimagining our approach to customer engagement, we got a whole lot better at reaching the right shoppers, with the right message, at the right time,” said Jacob Young, Senior Director of Digital Marketing at Sundance, a Zeta customer.

The Zeta 2025 plan was recently announced during Zeta’s 4Q 2022 earnings report, citing the long-term plan to become the largest marketing cloud by 2025.

About Zeta

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform (the “ZMP”) is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com.

Contacts

Media:

Megan Rose



Zeta Global



press@zetaglobal.com