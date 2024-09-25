Zeta Global Unveils AI-Powered Solution for People-Based Marketing at Scale, Powered by Snowflake

The new Zeta Media Engine, Powered by Snowflake, will enable seamless, data driven, programmatic activation natively on Snowflake

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud, announced the unveiling of a new solution, Zeta Media Engine, Powered by Snowflake. Zeta Media Engine is a privacy-first solution that uses Snowflake Data Clean Room as well as Zeta’s Identity Graph and AI tools to power people-based programmatic activation across the open web. The Zeta Media Engine provides Zeta’s Intelligence, ID resolution, audience modeling, and media activation to marketers using Snowflake.





“Today’s announcement represents a significant milestone in our collaboration with Snowflake as we join efforts to bring an enhanced solution to marketers seeking to improve the precision of their marketing programs without sacrificing scale,” said David A. Steinberg, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO at Zeta Global. “The Zeta Media Engine brings the power of the Zeta Marketing Platform to where Snowflake customers’ data resides, enabling marketers to enrich, expand, and activate their first-party data and deliver richer personalization across all paid media.”

“Our collaboration with Zeta comes at a critical juncture when data-driven marketing is increasingly vital,” said Bill Stratton, Global Head of Media, Entertainment & Advertising at Snowflake. “Marketers utilize Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud for Marketing for its flexibility and scalability, and now those very same marketers will be able to leverage the power of Zeta Media Engine to enrich, analyze, expand and activate their data programmatically. Zeta Media Engine activation is in a privacy preserving data collaboration environment on Snowflake that supports more personalized and more performant paid media.”

The Zeta Media Engine allows marketers to easily deliver personalized customer experiences, through paid media activation, resulting in greater precision, less waste, increased customer engagement and improved outcomes at scale.

Additional features include:

People-based prospecting: Allows marketers to initiate a seamless marketer workflow that enriches their first-party data with Zeta’s proprietary dataset of 240+ million profiles. All of this happens inside a Snowflake Data Clean Room, a secure data environment, while expanding brands’ first-party data to an activatable audience using Zeta’s identity and intent graph.

Allows marketers to initiate a seamless marketer that enriches their first-party data with Zeta’s proprietary dataset of 240+ million profiles. All of this happens inside a Snowflake Data Clean Room, a secure data environment, while expanding brands’ first-party data to an activatable audience using Zeta’s identity and intent graph. Multi-party data integration: First-party, second-party, and third-party data will combine in a single environment for endless flexibility on insights and audiences, empowering relevant messaging with programmatic activation at mass scale.

First-party, second-party, and third-party data will combine in a single environment for endless flexibility on insights and audiences, empowering relevant messaging with programmatic activation at mass scale. Deterministic measurement: Deterministic performance and lift measurement of campaign performance are conducted inside the Data Clean Room. The data will be both enriched by Zeta’s Intelligence and informed by campaign results from the Zeta Marketing Platform, allowing marketers to quickly see results and create their next best campaign and more.

As part of Zeta Live 2024, in-person attendees will experience a hands-on demo at Zeta’s Innovation Lab booth on Thursday, Sept. 26. Jim Warner Global Field CTO, Advertising and Marketing, at Snowflake will be speaking on a panel called, “Turning Promise into Payoff: Making AI Actionable for Marketers” at 9:10 am ET. Register to watch Zeta Live sessions virtually for free here.

About Zeta Global



Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) is the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and trillions of consumer signals to make it easier for marketers to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently. Through the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), our vision is to make sophisticated marketing simple by unifying identity, intelligence, and omnichannel activation into a single platform – powered by one of the industry’s largest proprietary databases and AI. Our enterprise customers across multiple verticals are empowered to personalize experiences with consumers at an individual level across every channel, delivering better results for marketing programs. Zeta was founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley and is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world. To learn more, go to www.zetaglobal.com

