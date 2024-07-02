Zeta Global Partners With RallyPoint To Enhance Experiences and Increase Support For The Military and Veteran Community

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In celebration of the nation’s Independence Day, Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud, is proud to announce its partnership with RallyPoint, the leading digital platform for military personnel and Veterans, to better serve the military and Veteran community.





Zeta is committed to giving back to those who have defended and continue to protect the nation’s freedom. Through this partnership, Zeta will leverage its expertise in personalization to deepen member engagement to help RallyPoint optimize communications channels, amplifying the way RallyPoint’s peer-driven community connects the members of the military and Veterans for career and life success. Zeta’s AI-powered platform empowers RallyPoint to enhance and extend its services in support of critical areas, such as recruiting, readiness, transition assistance and mental health for Veterans, their families and caregivers.

Zeta’s platform will be used to help grow RallyPoint’s community to include more American service members, Veterans, family members, caregivers, survivors of the fallen, and civilian supporters. In addition, as part of the partnership, RallyPoint will help the US government access and leverage Zeta’s capabilities, unlocking untapped benefits for the US government agencies that serve the military and Veteran community in this new market for Zeta.

“Military personnel and Veterans often encounter complex challenges, ranging from health and wellness concerns to finding employment and navigating benefits,” said David A. Steinberg, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Zeta Global. “Our partnership with RallyPoint underscores Zeta’s commitment to supporting those who serve our country, ensuring they have access to the resources and connections they need to thrive, by bridging the gap between the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs and private and public sector organizations.”

“Through this partnership, we aim to extend our reach to Americans who are serving or have served, as well as to their family members, caregivers and survivors,” said RallyPoint CEO David Gowel. “By leveraging Zeta’s market-leading assets and capabilities, RallyPoint will be able to deliver more personalized and timely support to the military and Veteran community, ensuring that no one is left behind.”

RallyPoint’s ultimate goal is to engage the tens of millions of Americans who are members of the broader Veteran and military community. Together, Zeta and RallyPoint are poised to transform the way military personnel and Veterans connect with vital resources, fostering a stronger, more supportive community for those who have given so much for the nation and the freedoms Americans celebrate and enjoy every day.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) is the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and trillions of consumer signals to make it easier for marketers to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently. Through the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), our vision is to make sophisticated marketing simple by unifying identity, intelligence, and omnichannel activation into a single platform – powered by one of the industry’s largest proprietary databases and AI. Our enterprise customers across multiple verticals are empowered to personalize experiences with consumers at an individual level across every channel, delivering better results for marketing programs. Zeta was founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley and is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world. To learn more, go to www.zetaglobal.com.

About RallyPoint

RallyPoint is the premiere digital platform for the military community to come together and discuss military topics both socially and professionally. Our members include military service members, Veterans, family members, caregivers, survivors, and supporters of those in uniform. RallyPoint connects members and provides tools to succeed along their entire lifetime journey – from recruit through retirement and beyond. Members build peer to peer relationships across branches, generations, and conflicts forged by the common bond of service. Within the community, members can build their professional network, ask questions, share photos and stories, connect with members in a secure environment, and explore educational and career opportunities. To learn more, go to www.rallypoint.com.

