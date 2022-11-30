Zeta Announces Support for AWS for Advertising & Marketing Initiative

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, today announced support for the AWS for Advertising & Marketing initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help accelerate advertising and marketing transformation.

AWS for Advertising & Marketing is an initiative featuring services and solutions purpose-built to meet the needs of marketers, advertising agencies, publishers, technology providers, and analytics service providers. The initiative helps enterprises deliver personalized experiences to consumers, optimize performance and cost, and innovate on audience segmentation and attribution, while also simplifying the process to select the right tools and partners to help accelerate their growth.

Zeta understands that today’s macro-economic environment paired with an always-changing digital landscape is challenging marketers to acquire new customers, maintain loyalty, and grow purchase size and frequency in order to deliver higher return on investment. Additionally, marketers must meet the needs of consumers who continue to demand highly personalized and relevant experiences. The Zeta Marketing Platform, which is available in AWS Marketplace, is built for marketers’ needs in the evolving industry by making real growth easier by unifying identity, intelligence, and activation to deliver better experiences for consumers and better results for brands.

“We support AWS as they continue to help innovate marketing technology services and solutions purpose-built to meet the needs of our customers, which include Fortune 500 and middle market marketers, publishers, and solution providers,” said David A. Steinberg, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Zeta. “We expect that this initiative will help Zeta make advancements that support today’s CMO in delivering individualized experiences for consumers and accelerating real growth opportunities for their businesses.”

AWS empowers advertisers and marketers to reinvent workloads with solutions to improve audience and customer data management, privacy-enhanced data collaboration, advertising platforms, marketing measurement and ad intelligence, and personalized digital customer experiences. For customers looking for prescriptive, solution-specific support, AWS for Advertising & Marketing identifies leading industry partners, such as Zeta Global, in each sector.

Zeta is a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) and participates in the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.

Zeta Marketing Platform is available in AWS Marketplace here.

About Zeta

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform (the “ZMP”) is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com.

Contacts

Media Relations

Megan Rose, GVP Marketing Communications



press@zetaglobal.com