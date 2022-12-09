Zerto Cited as a Contender among Data Resilience Solutions Suites by Independent Research Firm

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, today announced it was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its 2022 Forrester Wave™ evaluation, The Forrester Wave™: Data Resilience Solution Suites, Q4 2022. In this evaluation, Zerto has been recognized by Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, as a Contender among Data Resilience Solution Suites.

In its 40-criterion evaluation of data resilience solution suite providers, Forrester identified, researched, analyzed, and scored the nine most significant vendors’ solutions. Naming Zerto a Contender, the report says its “addition of one-to-many Kubernetes replication and its partnership with Keepit, a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: SaaS Application Data Protection, Q4 2021, bring capabilities to the enterprise that other vendors can’t claim.” The report also calls Zerto “…a perfect fit for use cases where customers need to protect workloads that have very aggressive recovery point objectives (RPOs) and recovery time objectives (RTOs).”

“We believe being named a Contender in this Wave evaluation validates the experiences and feedback of our customers around the world,” commented Caroline Seymour, VP of product marketing at Zerto. “We think it also underlines the importance of addressing evolving data protection needs across today’s increasingly complex cloud-based environments, where resilience is absolutely essential to business success. Following the acquisition by HPE and the integration with HPE GreenLake for Data Protection, we are addressing that evolution by offering a simple, no-compromise disaster recovery and backup service from edge to cloud that provides comprehensive support from rapid recovery to ransomware protection to long-term retention.”

Zerto is based on a foundation of continuous data protection (CDP), bringing together disaster recovery, data protection, ransomware resilience, and data mobility across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Users benefit from a single, unified, and automated recovery and data management experience across all virtualized or container-based workloads.

About Zerto

Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, empowers customers to run an always-on business by simplifying the protection, recovery, and mobility of on-premises and cloud applications. Zerto’s cloud data management and protection solution eliminates the risks and complexity of modernization and cloud adoption across private, public, and hybrid deployments. The simple, software-only solution uses continuous data protection at scale to solve for ransomware resilience, disaster recovery and multi-cloud mobility. Zerto is trusted by over 9,500 customers globally and is powering offerings for Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and more than 350 managed service providers.

