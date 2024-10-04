Zero Impact Solutions Announces Software Support for Enel X Commercial Chargers with EVOLV Charging Platform

Home Business Wire Zero Impact Solutions Announces Software Support for Enel X Commercial Chargers with...
Enel X Way North America’s decision to close its electric mobility business leaves its customers without a software solution to support their commercial charging needs

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zero Impact Solutions announces a turnkey software solution for the commercial EV charging customers of Enel X Way USA, who will soon be abandoned as Enel X Way exits North America and Canada. EVOLV Charging – by Zero Impact Solutions, a leading provider of OCPP compliant management software for commercial charging networks, is providing its platform to support compatible Enel X Way commercial chargers in the United States and Canada.


Zero Impact Solutions has been a reseller of Enel X and currently hosts several Juicebox and Enel X Tritium chargers integrated on its platform and the migration for current customers will be seamless. Commercial site hosts affected by the discontinuation of Enel X Way’s software can immediately migrate to the EVOLV platform and continue regular charging operations at their sites.

“Our team is committed to ensuring North American site hosts are not left without a reliable charging network,” said Spiro Azkoul, Zero Impact Solutions’ CEO. “We understand that the short notice from Enel X Way is causing frustration among site hosts. EVOLV is ready to assist those impacted by this closure and help them migrate their chargers to our platform.”

EVOLV Charging Features

  • Seamless Integration: User-friendly platform ensures easy onboarding, reducing the complexity for new clients to join the network.
  • Customizable User Experience: Offers tailored interfaces for different client needs, enhancing user satisfaction and retention.
  • Real-Time Data and Analytics: Provides clients with valuable insights into use patterns and operational metrics, enabling informed decision-making.
  • Enhanced Accessibility: Through the mobile app and client portal, clients can access services anytime, anywhere, increasing convenience and usage.
  • Scalable Solutions: EVOLV supports growth with scalable features that adapt to increasing demand and expanding client bases, making it ideal for both small startups and large enterprises.

About Zero Impact Solutions

Zero Impact Solutions is a leading turnkey solutions provider specializing in sustainable energy infrastructure, with a focus on EV charging stations, solar power, fleet electrification and energy storage solutions. As part of Zero Impact Energy, they deliver comprehensive end-to-end services, including site design, engineering, permitting, installation and ongoing maintenance for public and private clients. We help businesses, municipalities, and developers navigate the complexities of clean energy projects, securing government rebates and grants to maximize return on investment. With a commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship, Zero Impact Energy is dedicated to accelerating the transition to a carbon-neutral future through efficient, reliable, and scalable infrastructure solutions.

For more information, please visit www.zeroimpactsolutions.com.

