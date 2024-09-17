Zentist Announced the Winners of the 2024 Dental RCM Awards

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dental–Zentist, the leading provider of cloud-based insurance Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) software for U.S. dental groups, hosted the 2024 Dental RCM Bootcamp on August 28-30, 2024, at the beautiful Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, Scottsdale, AZ. This event brought together industry leaders to celebrate exceptional achievements in dental RCM. Sponsored by DentalXChange, the Dental RCM Awards 2024 ceremony showcased the significant contributions of individuals and organizations that align with Zentist’s mission to enhance dental RCM processes throughout the dental industry.





Award Winners

Innovation in Revenue Cycle Management

PDS Health (formerly Pacific Dental Services) was honored for its innovative strategies that enhance RCM processes. Their collaboration with Zentist has led to the integration of cutting-edge technologies, ensuring seamless operations and improved efficiency. Jon Hollomon and Thomas Smith proudly accepted the award on behalf of their team.

Outstanding Leadership in Revenue Cycle Management

Benjamin Walling of Sage Dental received recognition for his exceptional leadership in RCM. As the architect of advanced business intelligence tools at Sage, Walling has played a vital role in complementing Zentist’s efforts to optimize RCM processes. His vision fosters a culture of continuous improvement and innovation within the industry.

Excellence in Denials Management

Michele Alvarez, Vice President of Revenue Cycle at The Smilist Management, was honored for her expertise in denial management. With nearly thirty years of experience in medical and dental revenue cycle operations, Alvarez’s strategies have directly benefited Zentist by enhancing partnerships that improve denial resolution processes. Her efforts have set a benchmark for best practices within the dental industry.

About Zentist

Zentist is the #1 cloud-based insurance revenue cycle management (RCM) software provider for U.S. dental groups. The company’s flagship product, Remit AI, facilitates self-service RCM analytics, automatic parsing of explanation of benefits (EOB), electronic remittance advice (ERA) data intelligence, and automatic reconciliation of remittance data against bank transactions from 725 dental payers. This ensures faster payment posting into any practice management software. Zentist empowers RCM teams with technology to efficiently follow up on outstanding insurance claims, reduce denials, and manage accounts receivable in less time. Founded in 2015, Zentist is backed by leading technology venture capital firms. For more information, visit www.zentist.io

