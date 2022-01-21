Zensights® Names Kris Ungvarsky as Principal

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zensights LLC is pleased to announce that Kris Ungvarsky has joined the organization as Principal, Head of Procurement Solutions. Kris is a seasoned, dynamic business leader who has driven sustainable growth for emerging biotech and multibillion-dollar pharmaceutical enterprises. As a procurement executive, Kris has rare depth as a change leader who has built, scaled, and integrated global procurement functions through two greenfield builds, three business transitions and four integrations post restructure or acquisition. This experience honed Kris’ ability to translate long-term corporate strategy into short-term business needs and immediate team actions, solidifying his commitment to enduring vendor partnerships that drive top-line revenue.

Kris is a welcome addition to the Zensights team as a procurement expert and thought leader, frequently sought out by industry groups, suppliers, and internal business partners alike as a skilled negotiator who builds robust supplier partnerships. These partnerships are based on a firm grasp of business needs and created by utilizing a disciplined project management approach that drives results. In this new role, Kris will lead the organization’s procurement solutions, collating proprietary data on commercial vendor profiles, capabilities, performance, executive reviews, and best-in-class named resources from LINX and ART with proven procure-to-pay, compliance, legal, finance, audit, spend management and vendor engagement best practices.

Bob Jansen, CEO of Zensights stated, “Kris’ experience is very broad, he has run commercial procurement organizations for two different top-20 Pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as a stand-up procurement organization for an emerging pharmaceutical organization with five separate operating companies. Kris is focused on driving strategic partnerships for our partners, maximizing value and minimizing risk. We are excited for our client base and to have Kris as part of our organization.”

About Zensights

Founded in 2012, Zensights is focused on helping BioPharma organizations improve business results by building relationships with “Best in Class” vendors on a “capability by capability” perspective. For pharmaceutical and biotech business leaders looking to optimize services using a new or existing vendor partner, Zensights provides software, advanced consulting, vetting, and executive connections to help commercial and procurement partners secure high-quality, fit-for-purpose, cost-effective contracts and solutions to drive business results.

Contacts

Amy Abbonizio



alabbonizio@duanemorris.com