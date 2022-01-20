Zenoss Names Blair Duncan Chief Financial Officer

AIOps Leader Scaling for Hypergrowth With Key Leadership Addition

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIOps–Zenoss Inc., a leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, today announced Blair Duncan as the company’s new chief financial officer. Duncan is a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of experience leading finance organizations and driving strategy at high-growth companies. He has deep expertise in scaling businesses, building passionate teams, fundraising and strategic planning. Duncan will oversee financial and human resources activities for Zenoss, including accounting, treasury, budgeting, contracts and risk management.





Prior to joining Zenoss, Duncan served as the chief financial officer of Continuant and The Appraisal Lane, with additional previous roles as chief financial officer and chief operating officer at Celling Biosciences and chief financial officer at Emergent Technologies, SiteStuff, Trillion and ClearSource. Collectively, he has raised more than $500 million in private equity or credit facilities and has acquired or sold 10 companies.

“Blair is an amazing addition to the management team at this time of growth and scale,” said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. “He has extensive strategic experience with hypergrowth companies, and I have great confidence in the contributions he will make here at Zenoss.”

Duncan is a CPA who holds degrees in economics and psychology from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin with a concentration in entrepreneurship and finance.

“Zenoss has established itself as the market leader in AIOps and full-stack monitoring,” Duncan said. “I’m truly excited about the potential for significant growth for many years to come, and I’m privileged to have the incredible opportunity to work alongside a talented leadership team as we serve our customers, partners, teammates and community.”

Zenoss Cloud is the first SaaS-based intelligent IT operations management platform that collects all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud leverages the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics of streaming data to deliver AIOps, giving companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world’s largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms and in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tools. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.

