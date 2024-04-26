IonQ Unanimously Appoints Peter Chapman as Next Chairman of the Board of Directors

Independent Director of the Board Harry You–former CFO of Accenture and Oracle–also appointed as next Lead Independent Director of the Board

Peter Chapman has also been nominated for re-election as a Class III director at the meeting, and his chairmanship will take effect assuming he is re-elected.

“Last quarter we were delighted to have appointed Robert Cardillo and Bill Scannell to our Board of Directors. In addition, the Board unanimously appointed Peter Chapman to serve as its next Chairman following the annual meeting given his half-decade worth of contributions to IonQ and his strong progress transitioning IonQ from an academic to a commercial company,” said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman of the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee of IonQ’s Board. “Under Peter’s leadership, IonQ became the first known pure-play publicly traded quantum computing systems company and has demonstrated a track record of meeting and beating the technical and financial milestones it set out before going public.”

Additionally, the Board unanimously nominated Harry You to become the Lead Independent Director of the Board upon the closing of the June 5th Annual General Meeting. You has an extensive history of generating shareholder value, from the sale of EMC to Dell to the acquisition of VMWare by Broadcom.

Both Chapman and You will continue to serve in their existing roles at the company, with Chapman as CEO and President and You as Chairman of the Audit Committee of IonQ’s Board.

“It is an honor to receive such a strong vote of confidence from the Board, especially as IonQ expands its leadership in driving commercial value for our customers with our quantum systems,” said Peter Chapman, CEO and President, IonQ. “I look forward to expanding my current role and working closely with board members like Harry to develop and implement IonQ’s most important strategic initiatives.”

“In recent years, we have seen a surge of interest in quantum computing which has accelerated the demand for commercialized systems across the public and private sectors,” said Harry You. “I am excited to work alongside Peter in my new capacity as IonQ further carves out its position in quantum computing and quantum networking. With the company’s strong balance sheet, operational momentum, and talented leadership team, we are well-situated to pursue multiple avenues of growth and development.”

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

