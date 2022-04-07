Zenoss Chief Revenue Officer Pritesh Upadhyay Named a Top 25 Sales Executive of 2022

Sales and Technology Veteran Recognized for His Success Ensuring Top-Line Growth and Market Expansion

The list recognizes the outstanding achievements of those individuals at the forefront of their companies, ensuring top-line growth and expansion into new markets, as well as those who develop and deploy effective sales strategies while leading high-performing teams. In addition to Upadhyay, the list includes highly respected and innovative executives from companies such as Microsoft, Intuit, Kaseya, Infoblox, Pantheon and TrustRadius.

“Pritesh is a world-class executive with an entrepreneurial mindset who has taken our successful sales organization to another level,” said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. “His expertise scaling elite sales teams, his ability to capitalize on changing market dynamics, and his dedication to customers and partners is invaluable to Zenoss as we experience tremendous growth.”

In this position at Zenoss, Upadhyay is responsible for global enterprise sales — expanding the global sales team, executing the strategy, and accelerating growth of the company’s market share. Upadhyay has more than 20 years of experience leading sales organizations for technology providers. He is a subject matter expert in service assurance and infrastructure monitoring.

Upadhyay joins Zenoss from Optanix (recently acquired by ATSG), where he ran the global sales and channels organizations. Prior to Optanix, he was vice president of sales for CA Technologies, where he also served in a number of sales leadership roles during his 18 years with the company. While at CA, Upadhyay was personally selected to drive change and transform the service management and infrastructure business with revenues exceeding $2 billion annually.

To learn more about the Top 25 Sales Executives and the other honorees, visit https://www.thesoftwarereport.com/the-top-25-software-sales-executives-of-2022/.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world’s largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.

