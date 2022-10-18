Zenoss Brings Together Fast Cars With AI-Driven IT Monitoring for a Turbocharged Weekend At F1

Company to Host World’s Largest Enterprises for an Executive Briefing and F1 Experience

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIOps–Zenoss Inc., the leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, today announced that it will be hosting its seventh annual event for customers, partners and industry experts at the sold-out Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix Oct. 21-23 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas.

“Formula 1 weekend has always been an opportunity for our team to recognize our customers and partners in a unique way,” said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. “We look forward to bringing them together once again and celebrating our joint successes and our commitment to our ‘Customers for Life’ core value.”

The three-day fully immersive customer experience will include an executive briefing with Zenoss leaders to discuss market insights, share success stories, and review the Zenoss product road map and vision. Afterward, attendees will join Zenoss at its VIP area located trackside at COTA to witness the world’s best drivers compete for Formula 1 victory.

Formula 1 is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series. The series runs from February to December and spans 22 races in 21 countries across four continents, with Austin being its 19th stop on the tours.

Since 2015, Zenoss has hosted the F1 Texas tailgate for a VIP audience of IT Ops, DevOps and SRE leaders from some of the world’s largest organizations, including Accenture, ADCom Solutions, Apple, Google, IBM, JPMorgan Chase, NWN Carousel, SOPRIS TECHNOLOGIES, the University of Texas and more.

The 2022 Zenoss F1 VIP experience is sponsored by SOPRIS TECHNOLOGIES, which deploys its suite of MoneytoringTM services and delivers results for its customer base across the USA and Latin America.

“We love joining the Zenoss team at F1 each year for this incredible adrenaline-packed weekend of sharing insights and celebrating accomplishments,” said Jorge Zepeda-Godinez, founder and CEO of SOPRIS TECHNOLOGIES. “It is a weekend like no other, with more information exchange, entertainment and fun than I’ve ever experienced at another corporate event.”

