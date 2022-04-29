Zenoss Announces SOPRIS TECHNOLOGIES as GalaxZ22 Platinum Sponsor

Strategic Partner in Highest Level for 6th Consecutive User Conference

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIOps–Zenoss Inc., the leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, today announced SOPRIS TECHNOLOGIES as a platinum sponsor of GalaxZ22.

GalaxZ22, which will be held virtually on May 19, is an annual event focused on innovative IT Ops and DevOps strategies for optimizing hybrid IT infrastructures — enabling maximum IT service health to drive digital transformation in companies across all industries. GalaxZ is also the forum for unveiling key upcoming product capabilities on the Zenoss platform.

SOPRIS TECHNOLOGIES offers the MoneytoringTM integrated family of monitoring services, designed to create an integrated, end-to-end visibility of the performance of the elements underpinning a business process and end-user experience. Moneytoring, which leverages Zenoss Cloud, transforms the industry’s traditional view of service monitoring and covers everything from the infrastructure network layers, core applications, and devices, to business processes and user experience, while also helping to bridge the technical operation of the business and end-user side of the business.

“We love participating in GalaxZ each year because it truly is a unique event,” said Jorge Zepeda-Godinez, founder and CEO of SOPRIS TECHNOLOGIES. “It’s about users sharing with users in a global audience. It always showcases innovative customer case studies across almost every industry, and it’s truly a valuable investment for us.”

SOPRIS TECHNOLOGIES has been deploying its Moneytoring services and generating benefits and results for its customer base across the USA and Latin America.

“GalaxZ is our largest annual customer and partner event, and it’s just an incredible platform for sharing insights on their journeys and accomplishments,” said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. “It is a one-day information exchange like no other, with more entertainment and fun than you’ll see at any other conference. We are honored to have SOPRIS TECHNOLOGIES as a platinum sponsor once again.”

This year’s one-day conference will offer attendees a fully immersive, interactive experience with access to all keynotes, track sessions and networking opportunities. The conference will feature more than 20 speakers, a keynote from Forrester Research Principal Analyst Carlos Casanova, and featured guest Mario Andretti, racing driver of the century. For more information about GalaxZ22 and to register for free, visit https://galaxz.zenoss.com.

Zenoss works with the world’s largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.

