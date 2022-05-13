Zenoss Announces Google Cloud as GalaxZ22 Platinum Sponsor

Strategic Partner to Engage With Zenoss Customers at 7th Annual User Conference

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIOps--Zenoss Inc., a leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, today announced Google Cloud as a platinum sponsor of GalaxZ22.

GalaxZ22, which will be held virtually on May 19, is an annual event focused on innovative IT Ops and DevOps strategies for optimizing hybrid IT infrastructures — enabling maximum IT service health to drive digital transformation in companies across all industries. GalaxZ is also the forum for unveiling key upcoming product capabilities on the Zenoss platform.

Google Cloud is widely recognized as a global leader in delivering a secure, open, intelligent and transformative enterprise cloud platform. Built on Google’s private network and 20 years of innovation in security, network architecture, collaboration, artificial intelligence and open-source software, Google Cloud offers a simply engineered set of tools and technology across Google Cloud and Google Workspace that help bring people, insights and ideas together.

"The vast majority of IT landscapes our customers manage leverage hybrid cloud infrastructure in some fashion, and investments in hybrid cloud projects continue to increase," said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. "Zenoss leverages Google Cloud to provide 360-degree visibility into customers’ entire hybrid IT environments. We are honored to have them as one of our key partners sponsoring GalaxZ."

Since 2015, GalaxZ has hosted a rapidly growing audience of IT Ops, DevOps and SRE professionals from some of the world’s largest enterprises. This year's one-day conference will offer attendees a fully immersive, interactive experience with access to all keynotes, track sessions and networking opportunities. The conference will feature more than 20 speakers, a keynote from Forrester Research Principal Analyst Carlos Casanova, and featured guest Mario Andretti, racing driver of the century. For more information about GalaxZ22 and to register for free, visit https://galaxz.zenoss.com.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.

Contacts

Zenoss Media Contact

Jill Ford



pr@zenoss.com