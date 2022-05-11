Zenoss Announces Finalists of Coveted Zenny Awards

Industry-Leading Organizations Among Best-in-Class List of Finalists

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIOps–Zenoss Inc., the leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, today announced the finalists of the Zenny Awards, which are designed to recognize and celebrate top customer IT organizations and partners displaying exceptional innovation, leadership and collaboration. Winners will be announced during the Zenoss user conference, GalaxZ22, broadcasting online May 19.

Awards finalists include organizations across a broad range of industries that have demonstrated incredible talent, excellent leadership, and a vision for new ways to derive value from Zenoss. Each company has realized exceptional business results and return on investment through the adoption of an innovative and effective IT monitoring strategy.

The Zenny Awards finalists are as follows:

Accenture Guardian Life Insurance Rackspace Acxiom Huntington Bank Sierra Wireless ADCom Solutions MetLife SoftServe Boston University Nintendo SOPRIS TECHNOLOGIES Cegeka NTT DATA Southern Company CleverInsight Nuance Spherica Cognizant NWN Carousel Starbucks Department of Veterans Affairs Ohio University UPMC Geisinger Optus Vassar College Google Cloud Parkview Health VOSS Solutions Grainger Percona

“The Zenoss core value of ‘Customers for Life’ remains the driving force behind the annual Zenny Awards,” said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. “It is an honor to celebrate these incredible organizations that stand out for their leadership and commitment to AIOps and IT monitoring.”

GalaxZ is an annual event focused on innovative IT Ops and DevOps strategies for optimizing hybrid IT infrastructures — enabling maximum IT service health to drive digital transformation in companies across all industries. GalaxZ is also the forum for unveiling key upcoming product capabilities on the Zenoss platform. GalaxZ22 sponsors include Google Cloud, SOPRIS TECHNOLOGIES, ADCom Solutions and VOSS Solutions.

The conference will feature more than 20 speakers, a keynote from Forrester Research Principal Analyst Carlos Casanova, and featured guest Mario Andretti, racing driver of the century. For more information about GalaxZ22, the Zenny Awards and to register for free, visit https://galaxz.zenoss.com.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world’s largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.

