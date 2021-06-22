Zendure Unveils SuperMini with Lightning Input

The new Apple MFi-certified portable charger allows users to charge SuperMini with Lightning Input or their devices with the included USB-C to Lightning cable.





PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalNomads–Zendure, a charging tech company based in Silicon Valley, has announced a new edition of their SuperMini Power Bank lineup featuring an Apple Lightning charging port:SuperMini with Lightning Input. Like the other SuperMini models, the new external battery has a USB-C port that can be used as either an input or an output. The addition of a Lightning input means that users can use the included USB-C to Lightning cable to charge their SuperMini with Lightning Input, and then use that same cable to charge their phone while on the go.

The pocket-friendly SuperMini with Lightning Input Portable Charger has about the same length and width as a credit card, and the adoption of an MFi-certified Lightning port makes SuperMini with Lightning Input an ideal choice for people who are on the move and don’t want to manage multiple charging cables.

Zendure’s new power bank has a charge capacity of 10,000mAh, with enough juice to charge Apple’s iPhone 12 up to 2.1 times and enough power to charge an iPhone up to 60% in just 30 minutes. The lightning input can accept up to 12W of power, so the portable charger can be recharged in about five hours. Alternatively, the 20W USB-C port can be used to charge the product in as little as three hours.

SuperMini with Lightning Input is currently available in a fresh green hue on Zendure’s website and is compatible with iPhone 8-12 series and most Android devices. SuperMini with Lightning Input is also compatible with low-power devices, including Airpods, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch, and more.

Product Specs

Battery Capacity: 10,000mAh 3.6V, 36Wh

Output (USB-C): 20W Max, 5V/3A, 9V/2.22A, 12V/1.5A

Input (USB-C): 20W Max, 5V/3A, 9V/2.22A

Input (Lightning): 12W Max, 5V/2.4A

Charging Protocols: PD 3.0, Quick Charge, Apple 2.4A

Certification: CE, FCC, RoHS, CB, PSE, MFi

In the Box: Power Bank, Charging Cable, Manual, Warranty Card

About Zendure

Zendure is a charging technology company based in Silicon Valley in the United States and the Greater Bay Area in China. Zendure was launched in 2013 with the goal of making power available everywhere. Today, Zendure sells in over one hundred countries around the world and has received numerous awards for their product designs. The company’s upcoming SuperBase Pro Power Station will launch soon on Indiegogo.

