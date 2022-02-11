Home Business Wire Zendesk Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Business Wire

Zendesk Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

di Business Wire

Highlights:

  • Fourth quarter revenue increased 32% year-over-year to $375.4 million
  • Fourth quarter GAAP operating loss of $48.1 million and non-GAAP operating income of $27.2 million
  • Full year 2021 revenue increased 30% year-over-year to $1.339 billion
  • Full year 2021 GAAP operating loss of $166.7 million and non-GAAP operating income of $100.7 million

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today reported financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and released a Shareholder Letter on its investor relations website at https://investor.zendesk.com.

Results for the Fourth Quarter 2021

Revenue was $375.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 32% over the prior year period. GAAP net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $61.9 million, and GAAP net loss per share (basic and diluted) was $0.51. Non-GAAP net income was $20.1 million, and non-GAAP net income per share was $0.17 (basic) and $0.16 (diluted). Non-GAAP net income excludes approximately $64.0 million in share-based compensation and related expenses (including $2.0 million of employer tax related to employee stock transactions and $0.4 million of amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software), $13.0 million of amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, $9.2 million of acquisition-related expenses, $1.8 million of amortization of purchased intangibles, $0.2 million of real estate impairments, and non-GAAP income tax effects and adjustments of $6.3 million. GAAP net loss per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was based on 121.1 million weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted), and non-GAAP net income per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was based on 121.1 million weighted average shares outstanding (basic) and 124.9 million weighted average shares outstanding (diluted).

Results for the Full Fiscal Year 2021

Revenue was $1.339 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 30% over the prior year period. GAAP net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $223.6 million, and GAAP net loss per share (basic and diluted) was $1.87. Non-GAAP net income was $80.3 million, and non-GAAP net income per share was $0.67 (basic) and $0.63 (diluted). Non-GAAP net income excludes approximately $244.9 million in share-based compensation and related expenses (including $13.1 million of employer tax related to employee stock transactions and $1.6 million of amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software), $51.1 million of amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, $13.9 million of acquisition-related expenses, $7.2 million of amortization of purchased intangibles, $1.3 million of real estate impairments, and non-GAAP income tax effects and adjustments of $14.5 million. GAAP net loss per share for the year ended December 31, 2021 was based on 119.6 million weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted), and non-GAAP net income per share for the year ended December 31, 2021 was based on 119.6 million weighted average shares outstanding (basic) and 126.8 million weighted average shares outstanding (diluted).

Outlook

As of February 10, 2022, Zendesk provided guidance for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 and for the year ending December 31, 2022.

For the quarter ending March 31, 2022, Zendesk expects to report:

  • Revenue in the range of $381 – 387 million
  • GAAP operating income (loss) in the range of $(65) – (59) million, which includes share-based compensation and related expenses of approximately $72 million, acquisition-related expenses of approximately $11 million, and amortization of purchased intangibles of approximately $2 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $20 – 26 million, which excludes share-based compensation and related expenses of approximately $72 million, acquisition-related expenses of approximately $11 million, and amortization of purchased intangibles of approximately $2 million
  • Approximately 122 million weighted average shares outstanding (basic)
  • Approximately 135 million weighted average shares outstanding (diluted), which is impacted by the adoption of a new accounting standard related to the treatment of convertible debt

For the full year ending December 31, 2022, Zendesk expects to report:

  • Revenue in the range of $1.675 – 1.705 billion
  • GAAP operating income (loss) in the range of $(221) – (201) million, which includes share-based compensation and related expenses of approximately $317 million, acquisition-related expenses of approximately $14 million, and amortization of purchased intangibles of approximately $7 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $117 – 137 million, which excludes share-based compensation and related expenses of approximately $317 million, acquisition-related expenses of approximately $14 million, and amortization of purchased intangibles of approximately $7 million
  • Approximately 124 million weighted average shares outstanding (basic)
  • Approximately 137 million weighted average shares outstanding (diluted), which is impacted by the adoption of a new accounting standard related to the treatment of convertible debt
  • Free cash flow in the range of $165 – 195 million

This free cash flow guidance includes expected transaction costs of $14 – 17 million related to the proposed merger with Momentive Global Inc. (“Momentive”). We expect to incur additional transaction costs if the proposed merger closes, which would reduce the free cash flow and GAAP operating income (loss) guidance provided above.

We have not reconciled free cash flow guidance to net cash from operating activities for the full year 2022 because we do not provide guidance on the reconciling items between net cash from operating activities and free cash flow, as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. The actual amount of such reconciling items will have a significant impact on our free cash flow and, accordingly, a reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to free cash flow for the full year 2022 is not available without unreasonable effort.

This guidance for diluted shares outstanding reflects the adoption of a new accounting standard in Q1 2022, which will increase the amount of diluted shares related to our convertible debt. Please refer to “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for further details.

Zendesk’s estimates of share-based compensation and related expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, acquisition-related expenses, weighted average shares outstanding, and free cash flow in future periods assume, among other things, the occurrence of no additional acquisitions, investments or restructurings, and no further revisions to share-based compensation and related expenses.

Shareholder Letter and Conference Call Information

The detailed Shareholder Letter is available at https://investor.zendesk.com and Zendesk will host a live video webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 10, 2022 to discuss the results. The live video webcast can be accessed through Zendesk’s investor relations website at https://investor.zendesk.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months.

About Zendesk

Zendesk started the customer experience revolution in 2007 by enabling any business around the world to take their customer service online. Today, Zendesk is the champion of great service everywhere for everyone, and powers billions of conversations, connecting more than 100,000 brands with hundreds of millions of customers over telephony, chat, email, messaging, social channels, communities, review sites and help centers. Zendesk products are built with love to be loved. The company was conceived in Copenhagen, Denmark, built and grown in California, taken public in New York City, and today employs more than 5,000 people across the world. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

References to Zendesk, the “Company,” “our,” or “we” in this press release refer to Zendesk, Inc. and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements regarding Zendesk’s future financial performance, its continued investment to grow its business, and progress toward its long-term financial objectives. Words such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “project,” and similar phrases that denote future expectation or intent regarding Zendesk’s financial results, operations, and other matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Zendesk’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially, including (i) Zendesk’s ability to adapt its products to changing market dynamics and customer preferences or achieve increased market acceptance of its products; (ii) the intensely competitive market in which Zendesk operates; (iii) the development of the market for software as a service business software applications; (iv) Zendesk’s substantial reliance on its customers renewing their subscriptions and purchasing additional subscriptions; (v) Zendesk’s ability to effectively market and sell its products to larger enterprises; (vi) Zendesk’s ability to develop or acquire and market new products and to support its products on a unified, reliable shared services platform; (vii) Zendesk’s reliance on third-party services, including services for hosting, email, and messaging; (viii) Zendesk’s ability to retain key employees and attract qualified personnel, particularly in the primary regions Zendesk operates; (ix) Zendesk’s ability to effectively manage its growth and organizational change, including its international expansion strategy; (x) Zendesk’s expectation that the future growth rate of its revenues will decline, and that, as its costs increase, Zendesk may not be able to generate sufficient revenues to achieve or sustain profitability; (xi) Zendesk’s ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; (xii) real or perceived errors, failures, or bugs in Zendesk’s products; (xiii) potential service interruptions or performance problems associated with Zendesk’s technology and infrastructure; (xiv) Zendesk’s ability to securely maintain customer data and prevent, mitigate, and respond effectively to both historical and future data breaches; (xv) Zendesk’s ability to comply with privacy and data security regulations; (xvi) Zendesk’s ability to optimize the pricing for its solutions; (xvii) the risk that uncertainty about the proposed transaction with Momentive may adversely affect relationships with Zendesk’s customers, partners, suppliers, and employees, whether or not the transaction is completed; (xviii) the effect of the announcement of the proposed transaction on the ability of Zendesk to retain and hire key personnel; (xix) the risk that disruptions from the proposed transaction will harm Zendesk’s business, including current plans and operations; (xx) the risk of a potentially adverse reaction by Zendesk stockholders that oppose the proposed transaction; (xxi) potential litigation related to the proposed transaction and the resulting expense or delay; (xxii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right to terminate the proposed transaction; (xxiii) the diversion of the attention of the management teams of Zendesk from their ongoing business operations; (xxiv) risks relating to the market value of Zendesk’s common stock to be issued in the proposed transaction; (xxv) the effect of uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic on U.S. and global markets, Zendesk’s business, operations, revenue, cash flow, operating expenses, hiring, demand for their respective solutions, sales cycles, customer retention, and their respective customers’ businesses and industries; (xxvi) the failure to obtain stockholder or regulatory approvals in a timely manner or otherwise; (xxvii) the ability of Zendesk to successfully integrate Momentive’s operations and technologies; (xxviii) the ability of Zendesk to implement its plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect to its business after the completion of the transaction and realize expected synergies; (xxix) the ability to complete the proposed transaction within the time frame anticipated or at all; (xxx) the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction or those benefits taking longer than anticipated to be realized; and (xxxi) other adverse changes in general economic or market conditions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in Zendesk’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that Zendesk makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Forward-looking statements represent Zendesk’s management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Zendesk undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenue

 

$

375,365

 

 

$

283,498

 

 

$

1,338,603

 

 

$

1,029,564

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

77,020

 

 

 

67,219

 

 

 

274,883

 

 

 

251,255

 

Gross profit

 

 

298,345

 

 

 

216,279

 

 

 

1,063,720

 

 

 

778,309

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

103,328

 

 

 

71,134

 

 

 

352,049

 

 

 

255,400

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

184,205

 

 

 

142,897

 

 

 

679,801

 

 

 

512,339

 

General and administrative

 

 

58,887

 

 

 

57,041

 

 

 

198,554

 

 

 

166,469

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

346,420

 

 

 

271,072

 

 

 

1,230,404

 

 

 

934,208

 

Operating loss

 

 

(48,075

)

 

 

(54,793

)

 

 

(166,684

)

 

 

(155,899

)

Other income (expense), net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(14,953

)

 

 

(14,258

)

 

 

(58,721

)

 

 

(43,319

)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(25,950

)

Interest and other income (expense), net

 

 

207

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

8,637

 

 

 

12,751

 

Total other income (expense), net

 

 

(14,746

)

 

 

(14,259

)

 

 

(50,084

)

 

 

(56,518

)

Loss before (benefit from) provision for income taxes

 

 

(62,821

)

 

 

(69,052

)

 

 

(216,768

)

 

 

(212,417

)

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

 

 

(966

)

 

 

984

 

 

 

6,876

 

 

 

5,761

 

Net loss

 

$

(61,855

)

 

$

(70,036

)

 

$

(223,644

)

 

$

(218,178

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

 

$

(0.51

)

 

$

(0.60

)

 

$

(1.87

)

 

$

(1.89

)

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted

 

 

121,124

 

 

 

116,986

 

 

 

119,573

 

 

 

115,240

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par value; unaudited)

 

 

December 31,

2021

 

December 31,

2020

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

476,103

 

 

$

405,430

 

Marketable securities

 

539,780

 

 

 

565,593

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,190 and $5,787 as of December 31, 2021

and 2020, respectively

 

273,898

 

 

 

199,243

 

Deferred costs

 

72,042

 

 

 

51,878

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

56,809

 

 

 

53,829

 

Total current assets

 

1,418,632

 

 

 

1,275,973

 

Marketable securities, noncurrent

 

559,652

 

 

 

428,678

 

Property and equipment, net

 

97,815

 

 

 

94,208

 

Deferred costs, noncurrent

 

72,553

 

 

 

52,731

 

Lease right-of-use assets

 

69,936

 

 

 

84,013

 

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

 

197,098

 

 

 

196,218

 

Other assets

 

35,593

 

 

 

25,458

 

Total assets

$

2,451,279

 

 

$

2,157,279

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

49,213

 

 

$

15,428

 

Accrued liabilities

 

50,075

 

 

 

38,921

 

Accrued compensation and related benefits

 

138,127

 

 

 

103,437

 

Deferred revenue

 

512,933

 

 

 

378,935

 

Lease liabilities

 

21,253

 

 

 

23,533

 

Current portion of convertible senior notes, net

 

139,738

 

 

 

132,388

 

Total current liabilities

 

911,339

 

 

 

692,642

 

Convertible senior notes, net

 

979,350

 

 

 

935,576

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

4,277

 

 

 

4,423

 

Lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

63,212

 

 

 

85,275

 

Other liabilities

 

3,883

 

 

 

7,532

 

Total liabilities

 

1,962,061

 

 

 

1,725,448

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share

 

1,215

 

 

 

1,174

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,637,157

 

 

 

1,344,337

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

(8,911

)

 

 

3,203

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,140,243

)

 

 

(916,883

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

489,218

 

 

 

431,831

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

2,451,279

 

 

$

2,157,279

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands; unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(61,855

)

 

$

(70,036

)

 

$

(223,644

)

 

$

(218,178

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

9,657

 

 

 

9,645

 

 

 

37,610

 

 

 

42,247

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

61,584

 

 

 

50,147

 

 

 

230,185

 

 

 

182,204

 

Amortization of deferred costs

 

 

18,997

 

 

 

13,036

 

 

 

67,736

 

 

 

45,426

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

 

13,039

 

 

 

12,358

 

 

 

51,124

 

 

 

38,588

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

25,950

 

Real estate impairment

 

 

 

 

 

14,975

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,975

 

Allowance for credit losses on accounts receivable

 

 

659

 

 

 

1,686

 

 

 

6,858

 

 

 

10,136

 

Repayment of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(38,637

)

Other, net

 

 

3,440

 

 

 

7,909

 

 

 

4,681

 

 

 

5,602

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(91,205

)

 

 

(47,910

)

 

 

(87,472

)

 

 

(80,945

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

7,586

 

 

 

1,207

 

 

 

(1,799

)

 

 

(1,909

)

Deferred costs

 

 

(29,327

)

 

 

(30,088

)

 

 

(105,173

)

 

 

(77,380

)

Lease right-of-use assets

 

 

4,548

 

 

 

4,900

 

 

 

17,424

 

 

 

20,372

 

Other assets and liabilities

 

 

(5,613

)

 

 

1,821

 

 

 

(9,501

)

 

 

799

 

Accounts payable

 

 

14,399

 

 

 

5,404

 

 

 

32,703

 

 

 

(20,804

)

Accrued liabilities

 

 

4,078

 

 

 

3,231

 

 

 

5,427

 

 

 

4,800

 

Accrued compensation and related benefits

 

 

18,396

 

 

 

20,206

 

 

 

34,455

 

 

 

38,458

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

71,754

 

 

 

55,028

 

 

 

136,464

 

 

 

59,397

 

Lease liabilities

 

 

(4,658

)

 

 

(7,170

)

 

 

(27,316

)

 

 

(24,673

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

35,479

 

 

 

46,349

 

 

 

169,762

 

 

 

26,428

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(4,117

)

 

 

(3,388

)

 

 

(15,147

)

 

 

(22,877

)

Internal-use software development costs

 

 

(3,088

)

 

 

(4,745

)

 

 

(13,925

)

 

 

(15,646

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

 

(244,986

)

 

 

(148,289

)

 

 

(963,622

)

 

 

(849,656

)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

 

 

126,850

 

 

 

94,210

 

 

 

717,438

 

 

 

375,686

 

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

 

 

25,612

 

 

 

24,581

 

 

 

127,607

 

 

 

130,087

 

Business combinations, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7,811

)

 

 

 

Purchases of strategic investments

 

 

(4,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

(5,000

)

 

 

(1,500

)

Proceeds from sales of strategic investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,008

 

 

 

1,577

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(103,729

)

 

 

(37,631

)

 

 

(159,452

)

 

 

(382,329

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of 2025 convertible senior notes, net of issuance

costs paid of $21,030

 

 

 

 

 

(20

)

 

 

 

 

 

1,128,970

 

Purchase of capped calls related to 2025 convertible senior notes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(129,950

)

Payments for 2023 convertible senior notes partial repurchase

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(578,973

)

Proceeds from capped calls related to 2023 convertible senior notes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

83,040

 

Proceeds from exercises of employee stock options

 

 

3,169

 

 

 

4,532

 

 

 

22,058

 

 

 

29,123

 

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

 

 

11,373

 

 

 

11,541

 

 

 

48,509

 

 

 

40,454

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of share-based awards

 

 

(2,402

)

 

 

(2,720

)

 

 

(11,342

)

 

 

(8,847

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

12,140

 

 

 

13,333

 

 

 

59,225

 

 

 

563,817

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash

 

 

(11

)

 

 

(191

)

 

 

(44

)

 

 

46

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(56,121

)

 

 

21,860

 

 

 

69,491

 

 

 

207,962

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

533,471

 

 

 

385,999

 

 

 

407,859

 

 

 

199,897

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

477,350

 

 

$

407,859

 

 

$

477,350

 

 

$

407,859

 

Non-GAAP Results

(In thousands, except per share data)

The following table shows Zendesk’s GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results included in this release.

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

 

$

298,345

 

 

$

216,279

 

 

$

1,063,720

 

 

$

778,309

 

Plus: Share-based compensation

 

 

5,957

 

 

 

4,990

 

 

 

21,004

 

 

 

20,068

 

Plus: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions

 

 

203

 

 

 

279

 

 

 

1,170

 

 

 

1,242

 

Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles

 

 

1,205

 

 

 

2,737

 

 

 

4,655

 

 

 

7,987

 

Plus: Acquisition-related expenses

 

 

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

161

 

 

 

346

 

Plus: Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in

internal-use software

 

 

411

 

 

 

700

 

 

 

1,555

 

 

 

2,075

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

306,121

 

 

$

225,039

 

 

$

1,092,265

 

 

$

810,027

 

GAAP gross margin

 

 

79

%

 

 

76

%

 

 

79

%

 

 

76

%

Non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

3

%

 

 

3

%

 

 

3

%

 

 

3

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

 

82

%

 

 

79

%

 

 

82

%

 

 

79

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP research and development

 

$

103,328

 

 

$

71,134

 

 

$

352,049

 

 

$

255,400

 

Less: Share-based compensation

 

 

(18,311

)

 

 

(14,892

)

 

 

(68,197

)

 

 

(53,967

)

Less: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions

 

 

(541

)

 

 

(606

)

 

 

(3,667

)

 

 

(2,687

)

Less: Acquisition-related expenses

 

 

(1,343

)

 

 

(947

)

 

 

(4,419

)

 

 

(4,329

)

Less: Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in

internal-use software

 

 

(17

)

 

 

 

 

 

(68

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP research and development

 

$

83,116

 

 

$

54,689

 

 

$

275,698

 

 

$

194,417

 

GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue

 

 

28

%

 

 

25

%

 

 

26

%

 

 

25

%

Non-GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue

 

 

22

%

 

 

19

%

 

 

21

%

 

 

19

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP sales and marketing

 

$

184,205

 

 

$

142,897

 

 

$

679,801

 

 

$

512,339

 

Less: Share-based compensation

 

 

(26,040

)

 

 

(21,329

)

 

 

(98,688

)

 

 

(74,796

)

Less: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions

 

 

(645

)

 

 

(764

)

 

 

(4,838

)

 

 

(3,687

)

Less: Amortization of purchased intangibles

 

 

(642

)

 

 

(652

)

 

 

(2,568

)

 

 

(2,692

)

Less: Acquisition-related expenses

 

 

(33

)

 

 

(87

)

 

 

(407

)

 

 

(1,233

)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

 

$

156,845

 

 

$

120,065

 

 

$

573,300

 

 

$

429,931

 

GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue

 

 

49

%

 

 

50

%

 

 

51

%

 

 

50

%

Non-GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue

 

 

42

%

 

 

42

%

 

 

43

%

 

 

42

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP general and administrative

 

$

58,887

 

 

$

57,041

 

 

$

198,554

 

 

$

166,469

 

Less: Share-based compensation

 

 

(11,276

)

 

 

(8,936

)

 

 

(42,296

)

 

 

(33,373

)

Less: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions

 

 

(587

)

 

 

(440

)

 

 

(3,385

)

 

 

(2,354

)

Less: Acquisition-related expenses

 

 

(7,860

)

 

 

(876

)

 

 

(8,959

)

 

 

(1,814

)

Less: Real estate impairments

 

 

(201

)

 

 

(15,003

)

 

 

(1,312

)

 

 

(15,003

)

Non-GAAP general and administrative

 

$

38,963

 

 

$

31,786

 

 

$

142,602

 

 

$

113,925

 

GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue

 

 

16

%

 

 

20

%

 

 

15

%

 

 

16

%

Non-GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue

 

 

10

%

 

 

11

%

 

 

11

%

 

 

11

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of operating income (loss) and operating margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating loss

 

$

(48,075

)

 

$

(54,793

)

 

$

(166,684

)

 

$

(155,899

)

Plus: Share-based compensation

 

 

61,584

 

 

 

50,147

 

 

 

230,185

 

 

 

182,204

 

Plus: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions

 

 

1,976

 

 

 

2,089

 

 

 

13,060

 

 

 

9,970

 

Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles

 

 

1,847

 

 

 

3,389

 

 

 

7,223

 

 

 

10,679

 

Plus: Acquisition-related expenses

 

 

9,236

 

 

 

1,964

 

 

 

13,946

 

 

 

7,722

 

Plus: Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in

internal-use software

 

 

428

 

 

 

700

 

 

 

1,623

 

 

 

2,075

 

Plus: Real estate impairments

 

 

201

 

 

 

15,003

 

 

 

1,312

 

 

 

15,003

 

Non-GAAP operating income

 

$

27,197

 

 

$

18,499

 

 

$

100,665

 

 

$

71,754

 

GAAP operating margin

 

 

(13

) %

 

 

(19

) %

 

 

(12

) %

 

 

(15

) %

Non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

20

%

 

 

26

%

 

 

20

%

 

 

22

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

 

7

%

 

 

7

%

 

 

8

%

 

 

7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of net income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss

 

$

(61,855

)

 

$

(70,036

)

 

$

(223,644

)

 

$

(218,178

)

Plus: Share-based compensation

 

 

61,584

 

 

 

50,147

 

 

 

230,185

 

 

 

182,204

 

Plus: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions

 

 

1,976

 

 

 

2,089

 

 

 

13,060

 

 

 

9,970

 

Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles

 

 

1,847

 

 

 

3,389

 

 

 

7,223

 

 

 

10,679

 

Plus: Acquisition-related expenses

 

 

9,236

 

 

 

1,964

 

 

 

13,946

 

 

 

7,722

 

Plus: Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in

internal-use software

 

 

428

 

 

 

700

 

 

 

1,623

 

 

 

2,075

 

Plus: Real estate impairments

 

 

201

 

 

 

15,003

 

 

 

1,312

 

 

 

15,003

 

Plus: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

 

13,039

 

 

 

12,358

 

 

 

51,124

 

 

 

38,588

 

Plus: Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

25,950

 

Less: Income tax effects and adjustments

 

 

(6,318

)

 

 

(2,501

)

 

 

(14,481

)

 

 

(10,993

)

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

20,138

 

 

$

13,113

 

 

$

80,348

 

 

$

63,020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share, basic

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss per share, basic

 

$

(0.51

)

 

$

(0.60

)

 

$

(1.87

)

 

$

(1.89

)

Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss

 

 

0.68

 

 

 

0.71

 

 

 

2.54

 

 

 

2.44

 

Non-GAAP net income per share, basic

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.67

 

 

$

0.55

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share, diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss per share, diluted

 

$

(0.51

)

 

$

(0.60

)

 

$

(1.87

)

 

$

(1.89

)

Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss

 

 

0.67

 

 

 

0.71

 

 

 

2.50

 

 

 

2.41

 

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.63

 

 

$

0.52

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used in GAAP per share calculation,

basic and diluted

 

 

121,124

 

 

 

116,986

 

 

 

119,573

 

 

 

115,240

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used in non-GAAP per share calculation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

121,124

 

 

 

116,986

 

 

 

119,573

 

 

 

115,240

 

Diluted

 

 

124,939

 

 

 

124,781

 

 

 

126,780

 

 

 

121,301

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Computation of free cash flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

35,479

 

 

$

46,349

 

 

$

169,762

 

 

$

26,428

 

Plus: Repayment of convertible senior notes attributable to debt

discount

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

38,637

 

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(4,117

)

 

 

(3,388

)

 

 

(15,147

)

 

 

(22,877

)

Less: Internal-use software development costs

 

 

(3,088

)

 

 

(4,745

)

 

 

(13,925

)

 

 

(15,646

)

Free cash flow

 

$

28,274

 

 

$

38,216

 

 

$

140,690

 

 

$

26,542

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities margin

 

 

9

%

 

 

16

%

 

 

13

%

 

 

3

%

Non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

(1

) %

 

 

(3

) %

 

 

(2

) %

 

 

%

Free cash flow margin

 

 

8

%

 

 

13

%

 

 

11

%

 

 

3

%

Contacts

Zendesk, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Jason Tsai, +1 415-997-8882

ir@zendesk.com

or

Media Contact:

Stephanie Barnes, +1 415-722-0883

press@zendesk.com

Read full story here

Articoli correlati

Fortive to Present at the Citi 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
EVERETT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, James A. Lico, and...
Continua a leggere

Fortive to Present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
EVERETT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, James A. Lico, and...
Continua a leggere

Smartsheet to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings on March 15, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced that it will release its...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Fortive to Present at the Citi 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

Business Wire