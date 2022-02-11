Zendesk Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Highlights:

Fourth quarter revenue increased 32% year-over-year to $375.4 million

Fourth quarter GAAP operating loss of $48.1 million and non-GAAP operating income of $27.2 million

Full year 2021 revenue increased 30% year-over-year to $1.339 billion

Full year 2021 GAAP operating loss of $166.7 million and non-GAAP operating income of $100.7 million

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today reported financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and released a Shareholder Letter on its investor relations website at https://investor.zendesk.com.

Results for the Fourth Quarter 2021

Revenue was $375.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 32% over the prior year period. GAAP net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $61.9 million, and GAAP net loss per share (basic and diluted) was $0.51. Non-GAAP net income was $20.1 million, and non-GAAP net income per share was $0.17 (basic) and $0.16 (diluted). Non-GAAP net income excludes approximately $64.0 million in share-based compensation and related expenses (including $2.0 million of employer tax related to employee stock transactions and $0.4 million of amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software), $13.0 million of amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, $9.2 million of acquisition-related expenses, $1.8 million of amortization of purchased intangibles, $0.2 million of real estate impairments, and non-GAAP income tax effects and adjustments of $6.3 million. GAAP net loss per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was based on 121.1 million weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted), and non-GAAP net income per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was based on 121.1 million weighted average shares outstanding (basic) and 124.9 million weighted average shares outstanding (diluted).

Results for the Full Fiscal Year 2021

Revenue was $1.339 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 30% over the prior year period. GAAP net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $223.6 million, and GAAP net loss per share (basic and diluted) was $1.87. Non-GAAP net income was $80.3 million, and non-GAAP net income per share was $0.67 (basic) and $0.63 (diluted). Non-GAAP net income excludes approximately $244.9 million in share-based compensation and related expenses (including $13.1 million of employer tax related to employee stock transactions and $1.6 million of amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software), $51.1 million of amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, $13.9 million of acquisition-related expenses, $7.2 million of amortization of purchased intangibles, $1.3 million of real estate impairments, and non-GAAP income tax effects and adjustments of $14.5 million. GAAP net loss per share for the year ended December 31, 2021 was based on 119.6 million weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted), and non-GAAP net income per share for the year ended December 31, 2021 was based on 119.6 million weighted average shares outstanding (basic) and 126.8 million weighted average shares outstanding (diluted).

Outlook

As of February 10, 2022, Zendesk provided guidance for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 and for the year ending December 31, 2022.

For the quarter ending March 31, 2022, Zendesk expects to report:

Revenue in the range of $381 – 387 million

GAAP operating income (loss) in the range of $(65) – (59) million, which includes share-based compensation and related expenses of approximately $72 million, acquisition-related expenses of approximately $11 million, and amortization of purchased intangibles of approximately $2 million

Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $20 – 26 million, which excludes share-based compensation and related expenses of approximately $72 million, acquisition-related expenses of approximately $11 million, and amortization of purchased intangibles of approximately $2 million

Approximately 122 million weighted average shares outstanding (basic)

Approximately 135 million weighted average shares outstanding (diluted), which is impacted by the adoption of a new accounting standard related to the treatment of convertible debt

For the full year ending December 31, 2022, Zendesk expects to report:

Revenue in the range of $1.675 – 1.705 billion

GAAP operating income (loss) in the range of $(221) – (201) million, which includes share-based compensation and related expenses of approximately $317 million, acquisition-related expenses of approximately $14 million, and amortization of purchased intangibles of approximately $7 million

Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $117 – 137 million, which excludes share-based compensation and related expenses of approximately $317 million, acquisition-related expenses of approximately $14 million, and amortization of purchased intangibles of approximately $7 million

Approximately 124 million weighted average shares outstanding (basic)

Approximately 137 million weighted average shares outstanding (diluted), which is impacted by the adoption of a new accounting standard related to the treatment of convertible debt

Free cash flow in the range of $165 – 195 million

This free cash flow guidance includes expected transaction costs of $14 – 17 million related to the proposed merger with Momentive Global Inc. (“Momentive”). We expect to incur additional transaction costs if the proposed merger closes, which would reduce the free cash flow and GAAP operating income (loss) guidance provided above.

We have not reconciled free cash flow guidance to net cash from operating activities for the full year 2022 because we do not provide guidance on the reconciling items between net cash from operating activities and free cash flow, as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. The actual amount of such reconciling items will have a significant impact on our free cash flow and, accordingly, a reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to free cash flow for the full year 2022 is not available without unreasonable effort.

This guidance for diluted shares outstanding reflects the adoption of a new accounting standard in Q1 2022, which will increase the amount of diluted shares related to our convertible debt. Please refer to “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for further details.

Zendesk’s estimates of share-based compensation and related expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, acquisition-related expenses, weighted average shares outstanding, and free cash flow in future periods assume, among other things, the occurrence of no additional acquisitions, investments or restructurings, and no further revisions to share-based compensation and related expenses.

Shareholder Letter and Conference Call Information

The detailed Shareholder Letter is available at https://investor.zendesk.com and Zendesk will host a live video webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 10, 2022 to discuss the results. The live video webcast can be accessed through Zendesk’s investor relations website at https://investor.zendesk.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months.

About Zendesk

Zendesk started the customer experience revolution in 2007 by enabling any business around the world to take their customer service online. Today, Zendesk is the champion of great service everywhere for everyone, and powers billions of conversations, connecting more than 100,000 brands with hundreds of millions of customers over telephony, chat, email, messaging, social channels, communities, review sites and help centers. Zendesk products are built with love to be loved. The company was conceived in Copenhagen, Denmark, built and grown in California, taken public in New York City, and today employs more than 5,000 people across the world. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

References to Zendesk, the “Company,” “our,” or “we” in this press release refer to Zendesk, Inc. and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements regarding Zendesk’s future financial performance, its continued investment to grow its business, and progress toward its long-term financial objectives. Words such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “project,” and similar phrases that denote future expectation or intent regarding Zendesk’s financial results, operations, and other matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Zendesk’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially, including (i) Zendesk’s ability to adapt its products to changing market dynamics and customer preferences or achieve increased market acceptance of its products; (ii) the intensely competitive market in which Zendesk operates; (iii) the development of the market for software as a service business software applications; (iv) Zendesk’s substantial reliance on its customers renewing their subscriptions and purchasing additional subscriptions; (v) Zendesk’s ability to effectively market and sell its products to larger enterprises; (vi) Zendesk’s ability to develop or acquire and market new products and to support its products on a unified, reliable shared services platform; (vii) Zendesk’s reliance on third-party services, including services for hosting, email, and messaging; (viii) Zendesk’s ability to retain key employees and attract qualified personnel, particularly in the primary regions Zendesk operates; (ix) Zendesk’s ability to effectively manage its growth and organizational change, including its international expansion strategy; (x) Zendesk’s expectation that the future growth rate of its revenues will decline, and that, as its costs increase, Zendesk may not be able to generate sufficient revenues to achieve or sustain profitability; (xi) Zendesk’s ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; (xii) real or perceived errors, failures, or bugs in Zendesk’s products; (xiii) potential service interruptions or performance problems associated with Zendesk’s technology and infrastructure; (xiv) Zendesk’s ability to securely maintain customer data and prevent, mitigate, and respond effectively to both historical and future data breaches; (xv) Zendesk’s ability to comply with privacy and data security regulations; (xvi) Zendesk’s ability to optimize the pricing for its solutions; (xvii) the risk that uncertainty about the proposed transaction with Momentive may adversely affect relationships with Zendesk’s customers, partners, suppliers, and employees, whether or not the transaction is completed; (xviii) the effect of the announcement of the proposed transaction on the ability of Zendesk to retain and hire key personnel; (xix) the risk that disruptions from the proposed transaction will harm Zendesk’s business, including current plans and operations; (xx) the risk of a potentially adverse reaction by Zendesk stockholders that oppose the proposed transaction; (xxi) potential litigation related to the proposed transaction and the resulting expense or delay; (xxii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right to terminate the proposed transaction; (xxiii) the diversion of the attention of the management teams of Zendesk from their ongoing business operations; (xxiv) risks relating to the market value of Zendesk’s common stock to be issued in the proposed transaction; (xxv) the effect of uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic on U.S. and global markets, Zendesk’s business, operations, revenue, cash flow, operating expenses, hiring, demand for their respective solutions, sales cycles, customer retention, and their respective customers’ businesses and industries; (xxvi) the failure to obtain stockholder or regulatory approvals in a timely manner or otherwise; (xxvii) the ability of Zendesk to successfully integrate Momentive’s operations and technologies; (xxviii) the ability of Zendesk to implement its plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect to its business after the completion of the transaction and realize expected synergies; (xxix) the ability to complete the proposed transaction within the time frame anticipated or at all; (xxx) the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction or those benefits taking longer than anticipated to be realized; and (xxxi) other adverse changes in general economic or market conditions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in Zendesk’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that Zendesk makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Forward-looking statements represent Zendesk’s management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Zendesk undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 375,365 $ 283,498 $ 1,338,603 $ 1,029,564 Cost of revenue 77,020 67,219 274,883 251,255 Gross profit 298,345 216,279 1,063,720 778,309 Operating expenses: Research and development 103,328 71,134 352,049 255,400 Sales and marketing 184,205 142,897 679,801 512,339 General and administrative 58,887 57,041 198,554 166,469 Total operating expenses 346,420 271,072 1,230,404 934,208 Operating loss (48,075 ) (54,793 ) (166,684 ) (155,899 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (14,953 ) (14,258 ) (58,721 ) (43,319 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — (25,950 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 207 (1 ) 8,637 12,751 Total other income (expense), net (14,746 ) (14,259 ) (50,084 ) (56,518 ) Loss before (benefit from) provision for income taxes (62,821 ) (69,052 ) (216,768 ) (212,417 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (966 ) 984 6,876 5,761 Net loss $ (61,855 ) $ (70,036 ) $ (223,644 ) $ (218,178 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.51 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (1.87 ) $ (1.89 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 121,124 116,986 119,573 115,240

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In thousands, except par value; unaudited) December 31,



2021 December 31,



2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 476,103 $ 405,430 Marketable securities 539,780 565,593 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,190 and $5,787 as of December 31, 2021



and 2020, respectively 273,898 199,243 Deferred costs 72,042 51,878 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 56,809 53,829 Total current assets 1,418,632 1,275,973 Marketable securities, noncurrent 559,652 428,678 Property and equipment, net 97,815 94,208 Deferred costs, noncurrent 72,553 52,731 Lease right-of-use assets 69,936 84,013 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 197,098 196,218 Other assets 35,593 25,458 Total assets $ 2,451,279 $ 2,157,279 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 49,213 $ 15,428 Accrued liabilities 50,075 38,921 Accrued compensation and related benefits 138,127 103,437 Deferred revenue 512,933 378,935 Lease liabilities 21,253 23,533 Current portion of convertible senior notes, net 139,738 132,388 Total current liabilities 911,339 692,642 Convertible senior notes, net 979,350 935,576 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 4,277 4,423 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 63,212 85,275 Other liabilities 3,883 7,532 Total liabilities 1,962,061 1,725,448 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share — — Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 1,215 1,174 Additional paid-in capital 1,637,157 1,344,337 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (8,911 ) 3,203 Accumulated deficit (1,140,243 ) (916,883 ) Total stockholders’ equity 489,218 431,831 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,451,279 $ 2,157,279

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(In thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (61,855 ) $ (70,036 ) $ (223,644 ) $ (218,178 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,657 9,645 37,610 42,247 Share-based compensation 61,584 50,147 230,185 182,204 Amortization of deferred costs 18,997 13,036 67,736 45,426 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 13,039 12,358 51,124 38,588 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — 25,950 Real estate impairment — 14,975 — 14,975 Allowance for credit losses on accounts receivable 659 1,686 6,858 10,136 Repayment of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount — — — (38,637 ) Other, net 3,440 7,909 4,681 5,602 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (91,205 ) (47,910 ) (87,472 ) (80,945 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,586 1,207 (1,799 ) (1,909 ) Deferred costs (29,327 ) (30,088 ) (105,173 ) (77,380 ) Lease right-of-use assets 4,548 4,900 17,424 20,372 Other assets and liabilities (5,613 ) 1,821 (9,501 ) 799 Accounts payable 14,399 5,404 32,703 (20,804 ) Accrued liabilities 4,078 3,231 5,427 4,800 Accrued compensation and related benefits 18,396 20,206 34,455 38,458 Deferred revenue 71,754 55,028 136,464 59,397 Lease liabilities (4,658 ) (7,170 ) (27,316 ) (24,673 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 35,479 46,349 169,762 26,428 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (4,117 ) (3,388 ) (15,147 ) (22,877 ) Internal-use software development costs (3,088 ) (4,745 ) (13,925 ) (15,646 ) Purchases of marketable securities (244,986 ) (148,289 ) (963,622 ) (849,656 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 126,850 94,210 717,438 375,686 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 25,612 24,581 127,607 130,087 Business combinations, net of cash acquired — — (7,811 ) — Purchases of strategic investments (4,000 ) — (5,000 ) (1,500 ) Proceeds from sales of strategic investments — — 1,008 1,577 Net cash used in investing activities (103,729 ) (37,631 ) (159,452 ) (382,329 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of 2025 convertible senior notes, net of issuance



costs paid of $21,030 — (20 ) — 1,128,970 Purchase of capped calls related to 2025 convertible senior notes — — — (129,950 ) Payments for 2023 convertible senior notes partial repurchase — — — (578,973 ) Proceeds from capped calls related to 2023 convertible senior notes — — — 83,040 Proceeds from exercises of employee stock options 3,169 4,532 22,058 29,123 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 11,373 11,541 48,509 40,454 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of share-based awards (2,402 ) (2,720 ) (11,342 ) (8,847 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 12,140 13,333 59,225 563,817 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted



cash (11 ) (191 ) (44 ) 46 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (56,121 ) 21,860 69,491 207,962 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 533,471 385,999 407,859 199,897 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 477,350 $ 407,859 $ 477,350 $ 407,859

Non-GAAP Results



(In thousands, except per share data)



The following table shows Zendesk’s GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results included in this release. Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin GAAP gross profit $ 298,345 $ 216,279 $ 1,063,720 $ 778,309 Plus: Share-based compensation 5,957 4,990 21,004 20,068 Plus: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions 203 279 1,170 1,242 Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,205 2,737 4,655 7,987 Plus: Acquisition-related expenses — 54 161 346 Plus: Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in



internal-use software 411 700 1,555 2,075 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 306,121 $ 225,039 $ 1,092,265 $ 810,027 GAAP gross margin 79 % 76 % 79 % 76 % Non-GAAP adjustments 3 % 3 % 3 % 3 % Non-GAAP gross margin 82 % 79 % 82 % 79 % Reconciliation of operating expenses GAAP research and development $ 103,328 $ 71,134 $ 352,049 $ 255,400 Less: Share-based compensation (18,311 ) (14,892 ) (68,197 ) (53,967 ) Less: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions (541 ) (606 ) (3,667 ) (2,687 ) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (1,343 ) (947 ) (4,419 ) (4,329 ) Less: Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in



internal-use software (17 ) — (68 ) — Non-GAAP research and development $ 83,116 $ 54,689 $ 275,698 $ 194,417 GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue 28 % 25 % 26 % 25 % Non-GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue 22 % 19 % 21 % 19 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 184,205 $ 142,897 $ 679,801 $ 512,339 Less: Share-based compensation (26,040 ) (21,329 ) (98,688 ) (74,796 ) Less: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions (645 ) (764 ) (4,838 ) (3,687 ) Less: Amortization of purchased intangibles (642 ) (652 ) (2,568 ) (2,692 ) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (33 ) (87 ) (407 ) (1,233 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 156,845 $ 120,065 $ 573,300 $ 429,931 GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue 49 % 50 % 51 % 50 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue 42 % 42 % 43 % 42 % GAAP general and administrative $ 58,887 $ 57,041 $ 198,554 $ 166,469 Less: Share-based compensation (11,276 ) (8,936 ) (42,296 ) (33,373 ) Less: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions (587 ) (440 ) (3,385 ) (2,354 ) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (7,860 ) (876 ) (8,959 ) (1,814 ) Less: Real estate impairments (201 ) (15,003 ) (1,312 ) (15,003 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 38,963 $ 31,786 $ 142,602 $ 113,925 GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue 16 % 20 % 15 % 16 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue 10 % 11 % 11 % 11 % Reconciliation of operating income (loss) and operating margin GAAP operating loss $ (48,075 ) $ (54,793 ) $ (166,684 ) $ (155,899 ) Plus: Share-based compensation 61,584 50,147 230,185 182,204 Plus: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions 1,976 2,089 13,060 9,970 Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,847 3,389 7,223 10,679 Plus: Acquisition-related expenses 9,236 1,964 13,946 7,722 Plus: Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in



internal-use software 428 700 1,623 2,075 Plus: Real estate impairments 201 15,003 1,312 15,003 Non-GAAP operating income $ 27,197 $ 18,499 $ 100,665 $ 71,754 GAAP operating margin (13 ) % (19 ) % (12 ) % (15 ) % Non-GAAP adjustments 20 % 26 % 20 % 22 % Non-GAAP operating margin 7 % 7 % 8 % 7 % Reconciliation of net income (loss) GAAP net loss $ (61,855 ) $ (70,036 ) $ (223,644 ) $ (218,178 ) Plus: Share-based compensation 61,584 50,147 230,185 182,204 Plus: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions 1,976 2,089 13,060 9,970 Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,847 3,389 7,223 10,679 Plus: Acquisition-related expenses 9,236 1,964 13,946 7,722 Plus: Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in



internal-use software 428 700 1,623 2,075 Plus: Real estate impairments 201 15,003 1,312 15,003 Plus: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 13,039 12,358 51,124 38,588 Plus: Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — 25,950 Less: Income tax effects and adjustments (6,318 ) (2,501 ) (14,481 ) (10,993 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 20,138 $ 13,113 $ 80,348 $ 63,020 Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share, basic GAAP net loss per share, basic $ (0.51 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (1.87 ) $ (1.89 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss 0.68 0.71 2.54 2.44 Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.17 $ 0.11 $ 0.67 $ 0.55 Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share, diluted GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ (0.51 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (1.87 ) $ (1.89 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss 0.67 0.71 2.50 2.41 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.11 $ 0.63 $ 0.52 Weighted-average shares used in GAAP per share calculation,



basic and diluted 121,124 116,986 119,573 115,240 Weighted-average shares used in non-GAAP per share calculation Basic 121,124 116,986 119,573 115,240 Diluted 124,939 124,781 126,780 121,301 Computation of free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 35,479 $ 46,349 $ 169,762 $ 26,428 Plus: Repayment of convertible senior notes attributable to debt



discount — — — 38,637 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (4,117 ) (3,388 ) (15,147 ) (22,877 ) Less: Internal-use software development costs (3,088 ) (4,745 ) (13,925 ) (15,646 ) Free cash flow $ 28,274 $ 38,216 $ 140,690 $ 26,542 Net cash provided by operating activities margin 9 % 16 % 13 % 3 % Non-GAAP adjustments (1 ) % (3 ) % (2 ) % — % Free cash flow margin 8 % 13 % 11 % 3 %

