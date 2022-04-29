Zendesk Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Highlights:

First quarter revenue increased 30% year-over-year to $388.3 million

First quarter GAAP operating loss of $60.6 million and non-GAAP operating income of $20.2 million

Results for the First Quarter 2022

Revenue was $388.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, an increase of 30% over the prior year period. GAAP net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $66.9 million, and GAAP net loss per share (basic and diluted) was $0.55. Non-GAAP net income was $15.1 million, and non-GAAP net income per share was $0.12 (basic and diluted). Non-GAAP net income excludes approximately $67.5 million in share-based compensation and related expenses (including $3.2 million of employer tax related to employee stock transactions and $0.4 million of amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software), $11.4 million of acquisition-related expenses, $1.8 million of amortization of purchased intangibles, and $1.2 million of amortization of debt issuance costs. GAAP net loss per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was based on 122.0 million weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted), and non-GAAP net income per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was based on 122.0 million weighted average shares outstanding (basic) and 126.8 million weighted average shares outstanding (diluted).

Outlook

As of April 28, 2022, Zendesk provided guidance for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 and the full year ending December 31, 2022.

For the quarter ending June 30, 2022, Zendesk expects to report:

Revenue in the range of $402 – 408 million

GAAP operating income (loss) in the range of $(65) – (59) million, which includes share-based compensation and related expenses of approximately $80 million, amortization of purchased intangibles of approximately $2 million, and acquisition-related expenses of approximately $1 million

Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $18 – 24 million, which excludes share-based compensation and related expenses of approximately $80 million, amortization of purchased intangibles of approximately $2 million, and acquisition-related expenses of approximately $1 million

Approximately 123 million weighted average shares outstanding (basic)

Approximately 138 million weighted average shares outstanding (diluted)

For the full year ending December 31, 2022, Zendesk expects to report:

Revenue in the range of $1.685 – 1.710 billion

GAAP operating income (loss) in the range of $(221) – (201) million, which includes share-based compensation and related expenses of approximately $316 million, acquisition-related expenses of approximately $15 million, and amortization of purchased intangibles of approximately $7 million

Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $117 – 137 million, which excludes share-based compensation and related expenses of approximately $316 million, acquisition-related expenses of approximately $15 million, and amortization of purchased intangibles of approximately $7 million

Approximately 124 million weighted average shares outstanding (basic)

Approximately 140 million weighted average shares outstanding (diluted)

Free cash flow in the range of $175 – 190 million

We have not reconciled free cash flow guidance to net cash from operating activities for the full year 2022 because we do not provide guidance on the reconciling items between net cash from operating activities and free cash flow, as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. The actual amount of such reconciling items will have a significant impact on our free cash flow and, accordingly, a reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to free cash flow for the full year 2022 is not available without unreasonable effort.

This guidance may be affected by strategic decisions related to our corporate real estate. In the second quarter of 2022, our Board of Directors approved a plan to cease use or sublease certain leased premises across our real estate portfolio. As a result, we expect to record impairment charges in the second quarter of 2022, which could range up to $26 million. These impairments will be excluded from non-GAAP operating income. Refer to Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 for additional information.

Zendesk’s estimates of share-based compensation and related expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, acquisition-related expenses, real estate impairments, weighted average shares outstanding, and free cash flow in future periods assume, among other things, the occurrence of no additional acquisitions, investments, or restructurings and no further revisions to share-based compensation and related expenses.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 388,327 $ 298,048 Cost of revenue 75,678 60,894 Gross profit 312,649 237,154 Operating expenses: Research and development 108,077 73,783 Sales and marketing 201,660 157,518 General and administrative 63,538 43,133 Total operating expenses 373,275 274,434 Operating loss (60,626 ) (37,280 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (3,121 ) (14,415 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 838 5,084 Total other income (expense), net (2,283 ) (9,331 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (62,909 ) (46,611 ) Provision for income taxes 4,037 2,354 Net loss $ (66,946 ) $ (48,965 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.55 ) $ (0.42 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 121,962 117,912

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par value; unaudited) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 496,039 $ 476,103 Marketable securities 602,591 539,780 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,923 and $6,190 as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 224,146 273,898 Deferred costs 76,818 72,042 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 73,455 56,809 Total current assets 1,473,049 1,418,632 Marketable securities, noncurrent 491,682 559,652 Property and equipment, net 99,556 97,815 Deferred costs, noncurrent 74,895 72,553 Lease right-of-use assets 67,671 69,936 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 195,279 197,098 Other assets 35,595 35,593 Total assets $ 2,437,727 $ 2,451,279 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 31,185 $ 49,213 Accrued liabilities 51,521 50,075 Accrued compensation and related benefits 133,368 138,127 Deferred revenue 522,532 512,933 Lease liabilities 20,503 21,253 Current portion of convertible senior notes, net 148,508 139,738 Total current liabilities 907,617 911,339 Convertible senior notes, net 1,136,378 979,350 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 3,988 4,277 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 59,180 63,212 Other liabilities 3,464 3,883 Total liabilities 2,110,627 1,962,061 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share — — Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 1,223 1,215 Additional paid-in capital 1,465,489 1,637,157 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,537 ) (8,911 ) Accumulated deficit (1,126,075 ) (1,140,243 ) Total stockholders’ equity 327,100 489,218 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,437,727 $ 2,451,279

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (66,946 ) $ (48,965 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,317 9,515 Share-based compensation 63,938 52,374 Amortization of deferred costs 20,325 14,757 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,221 12,525 Allowance for credit losses on accounts receivable 2,309 3,168 Other, net 2,815 (965 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 47,992 16,370 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (12,574 ) (467 ) Deferred costs (26,876 ) (20,984 ) Lease right-of-use assets 4,632 4,464 Other assets and liabilities (488 ) 316 Accounts payable (17,805 ) 5,797 Accrued liabilities 3,679 (2,078 ) Accrued compensation and related benefits (22,585 ) (20,113 ) Deferred revenue 7,832 13,419 Lease liabilities (6,574 ) (5,538 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 11,212 33,595 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (7,438 ) (3,061 ) Internal-use software development costs (3,016 ) (4,468 ) Purchases of marketable securities (166,206 ) (305,310 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 118,329 198,564 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 39,763 36,599 Net cash used in investing activities (18,568 ) (77,676 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercises of employee stock options 10,817 3,931 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 17,826 15,184 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of share-based awards (1,694 ) (2,800 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 26,949 16,315 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (14 ) (8 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 19,579 (27,774 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 477,350 407,859 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 496,929 $ 380,085

Non-GAAP Results (In thousands, except per share data) The following table shows Zendesk’s GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results included in this release. Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin GAAP gross profit $ 312,649 $ 237,154 Plus: Share-based compensation 6,177 4,486 Plus: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions 247 453 Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,178 1,219 Plus: Acquisition-related expenses — 69 Plus: Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software 424 384 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 320,675 $ 243,765 GAAP gross margin 81 % 80 % Non-GAAP adjustments 2 % 2 % Non-GAAP gross margin 83 % 82 % Reconciliation of operating expenses GAAP research and development $ 108,077 $ 73,783 Less: Share-based compensation (19,287 ) (15,673 ) Less: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions (882 ) (1,427 ) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (1,338 ) (968 ) Less: Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software (17 ) (17 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 86,553 $ 55,698 GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue 28 % 25 % Non-GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue 22 % 19 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 201,660 $ 157,518 Less: Share-based compensation (26,800 ) (23,232 ) Less: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions (1,196 ) (2,069 ) Less: Amortization of purchased intangibles (642 ) (642 ) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (373 ) (48 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 172,649 $ 131,527 GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue 52 % 53 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue 44 % 44 % GAAP general and administrative $ 63,538 $ 43,133 Less: Share-based compensation (11,674 ) (8,983 ) Less: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions (845 ) (1,164 ) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (9,724 ) (322 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 41,295 $ 32,664 GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue 16 % 14 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue 11 % 11 % Reconciliation of operating income (loss) and operating margin GAAP operating loss $ (60,626 ) $ (37,280 ) Plus: Share-based compensation 63,938 52,374 Plus: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions 3,170 5,113 Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,820 1,861 Plus: Acquisition-related expenses 11,435 1,407 Plus: Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software 441 401 Non-GAAP operating income $ 20,178 $ 23,876 GAAP operating margin (16 )% (13 )% Non-GAAP adjustments 21 % 21 % Non-GAAP operating margin 5 % 8 %

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Reconciliation of net income (loss) GAAP net loss $ (66,946 ) $ (48,965 ) Plus: Share-based compensation 63,938 52,374 Plus: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions 3,170 5,113 Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,820 1,861 Plus: Acquisition-related expenses 11,435 1,407 Plus: Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software 441 401 Plus: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,221 12,525 Less: Income tax effects and adjustments 23 (3,331 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 15,102 $ 21,385 Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share, basic GAAP net loss per share, basic $ (0.55 ) $ (0.42 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss 0.67 0.60 Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.12 $ 0.18 Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share, diluted GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ (0.55 ) $ (0.42 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss 0.67 0.59 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.17 Weighted-average shares used in GAAP per share calculation, basic and diluted 121,962 117,912 Weighted-average shares used in non-GAAP per share calculation Basic 121,962 117,912 Diluted (1) 126,814 127,230 Computation of free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 11,212 $ 33,595 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (7,438 ) (3,061 ) Less: Internal-use software development costs (3,016 ) (4,468 ) Free cash flow $ 758 $ 26,066 Net cash provided by operating activities margin 3 % 11 % Non-GAAP adjustments (3 )% (2 )% Free cash flow margin — % 9 % (1) In the first quarter of 2022, we adopted ASU 2020-06, which simplifies the accounting for convertible debt. Under the new standard, companies are required to use the if-converted method for calculating diluted EPS instead of the treasury stock method. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, approximately 11 million shares related to our 2025 convertible notes were excluded from the non-GAAP diluted share amount, as the inclusion of these shares using the if-converted method would have been anti-dilutive.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding Zendesk’s results, the following non-GAAP financial measures were disclosed: non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss) and operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted, free cash flow, and free cash flow margin.

Specifically, Zendesk excludes the following from its historical and prospective non-GAAP financial measures, as applicable:

Share-Based Compensation and Amortization of Share-Based Compensation Capitalized in Internal-Use Software: Zendesk utilizes share-based compensation to attract and retain employees. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of its stockholders and at long-term retention, rather than to address operational performance for any particular period. As a result, share-based compensation expenses vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

Employer Tax Related to Employee Stock Transactions: Zendesk views the amount of employer taxes related to its employee stock transactions as an expense that is dependent on its stock price, employee exercise and other award disposition activity, and other factors that are beyond Zendesk’s control. As a result, employer taxes related to its employee stock transactions vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

Amortization of Purchased Intangibles: Zendesk views amortization of purchased intangible assets, including the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired entity’s developed technology, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is an expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

Acquisition-Related Expenses: Zendesk views acquisition-related expenses, such as transaction costs, integration costs, restructuring costs, and acquisition-related retention payments, including amortization of acquisition-related retention payments capitalized in internal-use software, as events that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. In particular, Zendesk believes the consideration of measures that exclude such expenses can assist in the comparison of operational performance in different periods which may or may not include such expenses.

Real Estate Impairments: To support an increased percentage of remote teams, Zendesk records impairments for certain assets associated with leased properties, or portions thereof, that it ceases to occupy. Any losses and gains associated with these activities are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period and Zendesk believes the exclusion of such losses and gains provides for a more useful comparison of operational performance in comparative periods that may or may not include such losses and gains.

