ZenBusiness Appoints Zachary Rippstein as Chief Marketing Officer

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZenBusiness™, an all-in-one platform to start, run, and grow a successful business, announced the appointment of Zachary Rippstein as its new chief marketing officer, effective immediately. Under Rippstein’s leadership, ZenBusiness will continue harnessing the latest technology, including AI, to drive efficiency and effectiveness both internally and for its customers. His vision for the brand includes a renewed commitment to understanding and meeting the needs of small business owners, ensuring ZenBusiness bolsters its position as a trusted partner for businesses at every stage of their journey and fostering a culture of innovation.









An integral part of the ZenBusiness journey since its inception, Rippstein was one of the early members who joined the team and has since played a pivotal role by supporting a number of functions for the business across marketing, product development, and growth strategies. His journey with ZenBusiness is a testament to his commitment to the company’s mission of helping small businesses succeed. Rippstein’s appointment as CMO is a new chapter in his professional journey and a reflection of the ZenBusiness commitment to nurturing talent from within and building a leadership team that truly understands the heart of the entrepreneurial experience.

Ross Buhrdorf, co-founder and CEO of ZenBusiness, expressed his enthusiasm for Rippstein’s appointment, stating, “ Zach’s remarkable leadership and innovative approach in marketing have been instrumental and vital to our success. His expertise and vision are exactly what ZenBusiness needs to elevate our presence and impact in the market. I am confident that we will continue to grow under Zach’s direction and take our business to new heights.”

As a leader, Rippstein is deeply committed to inclusivity and empowerment, championing initiatives that foster a supportive and innovative work environment. His approach to marketing is deeply rooted in his understanding of the challenges and aspirations of small business owners. He brings a unique blend of strategic vision and practical execution skills to his new role as CMO. This unique perspective is invaluable as ZenBusiness continues to evolve and provide accessible tools and technology to small business owners.

“ I am excited to step into this role, focusing on bringing small business owners the essential tools and support they need to succeed,” said Rippstein. “ At ZenBusiness, the aim is to empower small businesses by offering tools and services that streamline the often complex and time-consuming operational aspects of running a business. By handling the operational intricacies, ZenBusiness ensures that these entrepreneurs can devote their energy and resources to what they do best – growing their businesses.”

Before joining the team at ZenBusiness, Rippstein played a key role in shaping marketing strategies and leadership at innovative startups like Offers.com and Software Advice. His involvement was instrumental in steering these companies towards their successful acquisitions, showcasing his talent for driving growth in competitive industries. Rippstein’s experience extended further during his time at Gartner Digital Markets, where he earned recognition as a skilled leader in digital marketing strategy, managing a team of 20 across multiple business units. Holding an executive MBA and a BBA in marketing from the University of Texas at Austin, Rippstein’s educational background compliments his extensive professional experience, marking him a seasoned expert.

