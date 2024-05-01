University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, a National Research University, Selects YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to Replace Former Accessibility Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa, Inc. announces a sitewide award with the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth (UMass Dartmouth), a national research university, to provide a more robust, streamlined approach to delivering accessible, engaging learning experiences to students. The YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform will replace the institution’s former vendor with an all-in-one accessible media accessibility solution.





YuJa Panorama provides a cloud-based accessibility checker that enables remediation within the Canvas Learning Management System to ensure it meets Web Content Accessibility Guidelines and offers an explanation and remediation resources for inaccessible content. In addition, instructors will benefit from the automatic generation of accessible versions of all uploaded documents, comprehensive reports at the course, instructor, and institution levels, and other tools that help build accessibility into course creation. YuJa Panorama also provides users with an LTI app and customized website accessibility profiles that can be applied to web pages.

“UMass Dartmouth was already offering accessible course content to learners, but now, they can streamline workflows, remediate content using built-in remediation engines, and ensure accessibility is a core part of the course and content creation process,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We are excited for them to see the power of YuJa Panorama and to use it to uphold their commitment to creating an inclusive learning environment for all learners.”

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS DARTMOUTH

The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth (UMass Dartmouth) is a national research university committed to academic excellence. Our curious and innovating students find success stemming from the questions they ask on our unique campus. Offering undergraduate, graduate programs, and doctoral programs, UMass Dartmouth provides world-class education to nearly 9,000 students a year who pursue questions about their future. Located on the South Coast, the university remains a catalyst for innovative thinking and development for Massachusetts, the nation, and our world.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in cloud platforms and applications for regulated sector clients including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. We enable enterprises to create engaging digital media experiences. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

