Zeitview Acquires Insight M to Bring ROI-Driven Methane Detection and Asset Intelligence to Oil & Gas Operators

Insight M’s methane detection expertise combined with Zeitview’s predictive asset health strengthens an end-to-end critical infrastructure offering for the AI era

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zeitview, the leader in AI-driven asset intelligence for critical infrastructure, today announced that it has acquired Insight M, a leading methane detection and analytics company trusted by the largest oil and gas operators in the world. Uniquely, Zeitview now serves all key sources of energy generation (wind, solar, oil, gas), distribution, and consumption (commercial/industrial facilities, data centers). The acquisition marks Zeitview’s entry into the oil and gas sector and significantly expands the company’s ability to help operators maximize the return, reliability, and predictability of diverse energy assets, while supporting efforts to reduce emissions.

Industry data shows that most methane emissions come from a small percentage of assets, where a few large leaks drive disproportionate product loss, operational risk, and regulatory exposure. Historically, operators lacked scalable tools to reliably identify these high-impact events, relying on legacy labor-intensive manual leak detection that couldn’t keep pace with the scale of modern energy systems.

The oil and natural gas industry manages millions of miles of pipelines and hundreds of thousands of production facilities. Traditional manual leak detection and repair (LDAR) services alone have proven costly and ineffective in managing emissions from this vast infrastructure. Insight M was built to solve this problem, pioneering large-scale, aircraft-based methane detection to rapidly identify emissions and prioritize repairs with the greatest economic and environmental return. Over the past decade, Insight M has helped operators save approximately $900 million in product value and prevent more than 255 billion cubic feet of methane from entering the atmosphere, among the largest real-world methane mitigation efforts to date.

“Insight M has built deep expertise in helping oil and gas companies identify and prioritize high-impact emissions events at basin scale,” said Dan Burton, Founder and CEO of Zeitview. “By combining that capability with Zeitview’s global inspection operations, AI-driven asset intelligence, and visual data platform, we can help operators move from reactive response to proactive asset management, keeping more oil and gas in the pipeline, improving uptime, and making better decisions across their infrastructure. With Insight M as our foundation, our intent is to build something truly unique and complete across visual data for the oil and gas industry.”

The acquisition is particularly timely as energy systems face increasing pressure to deliver reliable, predictable supply alongside rising expectations for emissions intensity and environmental performance. The expansion of LNG export capacity and the growing role of natural gas in supporting data centers are accelerating the need for near-zero emissions operations, while optimizing asset performance and operational resilience. The resulting end-to-end, AI-enabled offering will support some of the world’s largest and most sophisticated oil and gas operators, including Occidental Petroleum, BP, and Targa, while building on Zeitview’s existing support for renewable energy assets representing hundreds of gigawatts of capacity, delivering unparalleled scale and coverage for increasingly diversified energy asset portfolios.

“This is a natural next chapter for Insight M. Our mission has always been to help operators detect, understand, and reduce methane emissions, but real impact requires context across the entire asset," said David Bercovich, Insight M CEO. "By joining forces with Zeitview, we’re able to expand our capabilities into a more holistic asset integrity platform, one that helps oil and gas customers manage risk, improve performance, and operate more sustainably.”

As part of Zeitview, Insight M’s customers will benefit from global scale, an expanded path from methane detection to broader asset intelligence, and the reliability of a cross-industry leader in visual inspection intelligence. Zeitview operates in 80+ countries and brings a proven platform that integrates visual inspections, AI-driven analytics, and human expertise to deliver decision-ready insights at scale. Together, the companies will enable oil and gas operators, as well as diversified, multi-asset owners spanning energy, utilities, and infrastructure, to move toward a more holistic, predictive approach to asset health suited to the demands of modern, AI-driven infrastructure.

“The combination of Zeitview and Insight M creates an industry leading asset intelligence platform for energy infrastructure globally,” said Jake van Koevering, Partner at Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s 1GT Fund, who will join Zeitview’s Board of Directors. “As the complexity and criticality of power generation increases, we expect Zeitview and Insight M’s comprehensive offering to create deeper relationships with customers and significant long-term impact.”

Intrepid Partners, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Insight M, and Fenwick served as legal counsel to Insight M, and Prospera Law LLP served as legal counsel to Zeitview, in connection with the transaction.

About Zeitview

Zeitview is the market leader in visual AI for critical infrastructure, serving customers across telecom, wind, solar, property, and utility sectors. Zeitview provides full lifecycle asset analytics and visualization, helping the world’s largest enterprises prevent catastrophic failures, predict risk, and optimize maintenance spend across their portfolios. With more than 200,000 assets inspected in over 80 countries, Zeitview enables owners and operators to reduce risk, streamline operations, and make smarter capital allocation decisions.

