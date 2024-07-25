ZEDEDA Announces Partnership with Anthosa Consulting and Centreon to Accelerate Innovation at the Edge in Asia, Australia and New Zealand

Companies Join Forces to Offer Unprecedented Capabilities for Edge Orchestration, Visibility and Operational Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CleanEnergy—ZEDEDA, the leader in edge management and orchestration, today announced strategic partnerships with Anthosa Consulting and Centreon to deliver cutting-edge operational technology (OT) enhancements across Asia, Australia and New Zealand.





This collaboration brings together complementary capabilities to provide full visibility into IT and OT assets, securely orchestrate distributed workloads, and conveniently manage edge computing deployments. It simplifies the implementation of critical technologies that drive real business value, such as AI, while addressing challenges of edge environments like poor security, low bandwidth and intermittent connectivity.

“This partnership will enable customers to jump-start their edge deployments, making it easier for them to take advantage of technologies like AI/ML and quickly see real business impact,” said Michael Maxey, Vice President of Technical Business Development at ZEDEDA.

“The truly special aspect of this partnership is that each company brings complementary capabilities to gain visibility, securely orchestrate and conveniently manage workloads for driving IT/OT transformations,” said Anthosa Consulting’s founder, Chamara Somaratne. “The prospect of how this enables intelligence at the edge and realizes the benefits of AI/ML for transforming operations and improving services is inspiring.”

“Together, we’re easing the complexities of deploying edge solutions in Asia, Australia and New Zealand by offering complete services from conceptualization to implementation of a future-proofed hybrid infrastructure,” said Marc-Antoine Hostier, Centreon’s chief operating officer. “It integrates Centreon’s observability platform and Anthosa’s strategy accelerators to speed up the transformation of OT for complex industrial environments, leveraging AI/ML to optimize business operations.”

The 2024 Gartner CIO and Technology Executive Survey found that 94% of Australian and New Zealand CIOs and technology executives planned to implement AI and machine learning over the next two years, and 78% expected to increase their investment in business intelligence and data analytics this year.

For more information about this partnership, join the webinar “Intelligence On The Edge – How Can AI/ML Transform Your Operations?” on Aug. 15 at 9:30 a.m. AEST.

About ZEDEDA

ZEDEDA makes edge computing effortless, open and intrinsically secure — extending the cloud experience to the edge. ZEDEDA reduces the cost of managing and orchestrating distributed edge infrastructure and applications while increasing visibility, security and control. ZEDEDA delivers instant time to value, has tens of thousands of nodes under management and is backed by world-class investors with teams in the United States, Germany and India. For more information, visit www.ZEDEDA.com.

About Anthosa Consulting

Anthosa Consulting is a dynamic and forward-thinking boutique strategy consulting firm that helps co-design strategies to close the gap between strategy and execution. With a team of 15 strategy and human-centered design practitioners and a growing global presence, Anthosa is a remote-first company. Over the last six years, we have delivered more than 50 strategy projects for customers, and more than 80% of these have chosen us to guide them on their strategy implementation. For more information, visit www.anthosa.com.

About Centreon

A leader in digital performance monitoring, Centreon has been developing a unique expertise in monitoring infrastructure, networks, and digital user experience since 2005. A thousand clients – public organizations, enterprises, and MSPs worldwide, an extended network of 90 partners, and 250,000 users in 60 countries count on Centreon daily. With a 160-person team working from five countries, Centreon posts an average yearly growth of 30%. For more information, visit www.centreon.com.

